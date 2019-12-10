* The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-0) opened their boys basketball season with a 56-45 home win over the Madison Warhawks on Dec. 3, then went on the road in Alexandria and defeated the T.C. Williams Titans, 53-49, in game two.
Against Madison, Anthony Reyes scored 17 points, Max Gieseman 16, Marino Dias eight and Will Reynolds six.
The Generals trailed 35-34 at the end of three quarters, then outscored Madison, 22-10, in the fourth.
Against T.C. Williams, Gieseman led the way with 20 points. Reyes scored 18, Dias had seven points and six assists, and Reynolds yanked 10 rebounds.
* The Yorktown Patriots opened their boys campaign 3-0, with a 96-70 home rout of the Lee Lancers, topping visiting Annandale, 87-80 in overtime, in their second game, then defeating host West Springfield, 91-72, in their third.
Yorktown is playing a fast-pace style on offense this season, which includes attempting what it hopes are at least 40 three-pointers a game. The Patriots shot 57 against Lee, hitting 13, and made six against Annandale, taking 26 triple attempts overall, and going 0 for 10 in the first half.
Yorktown also substitutes a lot with scripted lineup changes, sometimes five players for five and can play as many as 15 players, at least early in games.
“We have confidence playing this way now, and it’s the only way we can be successful,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “We have to exhaust the other teams. We have depth to do that.”
In the win over Lee, Reed said Yorktown did not shoot well, missing 17 foul shots.
Aidan Stroup led Yorktown in scoring with 21 points. John Sondheim scored 17. Steven Lincoln scored 14 and had seven rebounds and five steals. Yared Belay had six points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Warner had 11 points and Liam Andersen scored five points, had eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Against Annandale, Andersen scored 19, Sondheim 13, John Pius 13, Warner 11, Belay 10, Stroup six and Lincoln five. There were 11 players who scored. Sondheim and Pius each had eight rebounds and Warner had four assists.
The game was tied at 73 at the end of regulation.
Against West Springfield in a long two-hour-plus, foul-plagued game, York- town took control early, leading 25-12 after the first quarter and 50-29 at halftime.
Belay had 12 points and four assists; Andersen also had 12 points to go with five rebounds and three steals; Stroup and Lincoln (seven rebounds) scored 11 each; Pius had 10 points and seven rebounds; and Sondheim scored eight, as 13 players scored for the Patriots.
“We are still learning how to play this way and how to finish and win,” Reed said. “We have to stop fouling so much.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL: The Yorktown Patriots opened with a 71-44 loss to host W.T. Woodson on Dec. 5, then fell to Robinson, 41-30, Dec. 7.
Ana Bournigal had nine points and six rebounds against W.T. Woodson. Gigi Cochran made two three-pointers and had seven points; Melody Linville had five points and five rebounds; Sophia Tran made two threes and scored six; Taylor Chase had four points and four rebounds; and Emma Nelson did not score but had five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Yorktown has seven freshmen on its roster, so the Patriots played a lot of players and were hurt by 22 turnovers.
* The Wakefield Warriors defeated Annandale, 57-40, in their first game as Taylor Thompson scored 11, Jayela Lopez 10 and Trinity Chambers-Puryear and Maya Solis eight each.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-2) lost to Madison, 80-45, and T.C. Williams, 47-33, and defeated George Mason, 52-44, in their first three games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.