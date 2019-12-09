* The defending Concorde District and region tournament champion Madison Warhawks opened their season with three comfortable victories last week in girls high-school basketball action.
Madison, 22-6 last season, routed Washington-Liberty, 80-45, in its first game, then downed McLean, 68-48, and Langley, 54-35, in its next two.
With many key returners, Madison is a favorite to repeat as district and region champions this winter.
In the win over W-L, Grace Arnolie scored 16 points, Katie Koshuta 12, Alayna Arnolie 11, Amalia Makrigiorgos nine and Tedi Makrigiorgos eight. Samantha Glowasky made two three-pointers and scored six.
Tedi Makrigiorgos made four threes and scored 16 against McLean, Koshuta had 13 and Alayna Arnolie netted 12.
Entering this week’s action, Madison has won 16 of its last 17 games.
McLean played four games last week, winning three in girls action. McLean defeated Chantilly, 54-43, Osbourn Park, 63-57, and Potomac Falls 51-47.
Elizabeth Defrane had two 28-point games, making seven threes in one contest and made four in another. Kendall Jones and Elly Glen were other top scorers for McLean.
* In private-school girls basketball, the Flint Hill Huskies won their first three games of the season, including two at their tipoff tournament.
Flint Hill’s first game resulted in a 57-47 win over Potomac School. In its tournament, the Huskies routed Mercersburg, 63-32, then topped Episcopal, 69-57, in the final.
Caitlyn Shumadine had 25 points and made seven threes against Episcopal. Lynley Birchard had 16 points and three threes, Lyndsey Cotigan scored 12 on four threes and Kelli Giuliani had 12 as well. The Huskies made 15 threes. Those players led the scoring against Potomac School and Mercersburg.
Potomac School (1-2) finished second in its tipoff tournament, defeating Oakcrest and losing in the final to John Paul the Great. Kayla Rolph had 29 points against Oakcrest. Evelina Swigart and Taya Lasota were other top scorers for Potomac School.
* Also in opening week of girls action, the Langley Saxons went 2-1, losing to Madison, 54-35, and defeating T.C. Williams, 46-34, and Potomac Falls, 49-37; and the Marshall Statesmen lost to South Lakes, 45-40.
* In the opening week of boys action, Potomac School Panthers (2-1) won their tip-off tournament and the Flint Hill Huskies (3-1) were second in their tourney.
Potomac School downed Sandy Spring, 81-55, in its opening game of the tourney, then topped John Paul the Great, 76-73, in the final. The Panthers made 22 threes in the tournament, including four by Alex Holmes (14 points) in the final. Jamel Melvin scored 17 in that win, J.T. Tyson 11, Roland Martin 10 and Austin Smith eight.
Against Sandy Spring, Akash Gupta had 12 points and four threes, Tyson scored 12 and Holmes eight.
Flint Hill defeated Dunbar, 70-51, in its opening tourney game, then lost to Middleburg Academy, 70-63, in the championship game. Saxby Sunderland, Dowar Jioklow, Justice Ellison, Nate Pabis, Noel Brown, Ronald Ayers and Daniel Ferguson were top scorers for Flint Hill. The Huskies opened their season with a 65-37 rout of Eastern, then topped Bullis, 68-61.
* The Madison Warhawks in boys action lost their opening game against Washington-Liberty, 56-45, then defeated Langley, 54-52, and McLean, 51-43, in its next two contests.
* Also in boys action last week, the Oakton Cougars (2-1) topped Herndon, 59-56, in their opener, defeated McLean, 55-40, then lost to Langley (1-2), 50-39, in its third game. For Oakton, Winston Aju-Onu had 16 points against Herndon and 17 versus McLean. Max Wilson scored 12 in each win for Oakton and Chris Neary had 11 against Herndon.
* The Marshall Statesmen (1-1) lost to W.T. Woodson, 79-62, in their first game then beat Tuscarora, 66-57. Jack Taylor had 31 points and made four threes against Woodson, then netted 29 against Tuscarora. Ilias Hwang had 14 in a game and Thomas Burke nine.
