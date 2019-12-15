* The Washington-Liberty Generals (3-1) lost to Oakton, 66-63, then routed Falls Church, 68-38, last week in boys high-school basketball action.
Anthony Reyes had 19 points against Falls Church.
Against Oakton, Max Giesman scored 18 and made two three-pointers, Marino Diaz made three threes and scored 17, Davion Owens scored 10 and Reyes nine.
* The Wakefield Warriors (1-5) lost to T.C. Williams, 51-46, and Fairfax, 49-47, in boys action last week, then got their first win with a 67-49 victory over host Annandale on Dec. 14.
Wakefield rallied from a 46-37 deficit against Fairfax and had the final possession of the game with 1.5 seconds left, but did not get off a shot. Multiple missed free throws hurt Wakefield in the loss.
In the win over Annandale, DeAndre Parker scored 17, Xavier Evans 15 and Liech Kong eight. The Warrior led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, then began pulling away.
“We just needed a victory, no matter who it was against,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said. “Last night we lost to Fairfax, so we knew we were getting close. Tonight [against Annandale] we put it together.”
Wakefield and Washington-Liberty were scheduled to play earlier this week in an all-Arlington clash.
* In girls action last week, the Wakefield Warriors (2-1) lost to T.C. Williams, 43-35, then defeated Mount Vernon, 63-54, in girls games last week.
Against Mount Vernon, Wakefield had a strong third quarter to move ahead for good.
Taylor Thompson scored 16 points for Wakefield and made three three-pointers. Jayela Lopez had 13 points and 19 rebounds. Ioanna Lincoln scored nine, Olivia Abboud five and Nevaeh Wallace and Abby Berner (four rebounds) four each.
Against T.C. Williams, Lopez scored 12 and Trinity Chambers-Puryear eight.
* The Yorktown Patriots (2-2) won two girls games last week, defeating Justice, 42-41, then downing Annandale, 49-33. Emma Nelson had 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals against Justice and Gigi Cochran had seven points and two steals. Against Annandale, Taylor Chase scored 15.
