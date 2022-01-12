After not playing games for a number of days for various reasons, local high-school basketball teams returned to action the last two nights, with some enjoying big success.
The Madison Warhawks won by blowouts against the Chantilly Chargers in girls and boys action. The girls (9-2) won 71-12 and the boys (9-3) 81-50. The games were Concorde District openers for the teams.
Leading the Madison girls, Kiera Kohler had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots. Grace Arnolie also scored 18 for Madison, and had five steals and four assists. Alayna Arnolie scored 17 and had three steals.
* The Oakton Cougars (12-0, 1-0) remained undefeated in girls action, rallying in the final seconds to top the visiting South Lakes Seahawks, 49-43, in a Concorde District clash.
Sophia Zinzi made two clutch foul shots with 37 seconds left to play to give Oakton a cushion.
* The Marshall Statesmen (9-1, 3-0) downed the visiting Herndon Hornets, 59-49, in Liberty District boys action for their ninth win in a row, pulling away in the closing seconds.
Connor Scinto scored 20 and Matthew Lenert and Gowtam Kommi 11 each for Marshall.
* The McLean Highlanders defeated the Chantilly Chargers in non-district girls and boys games. The McLean boys (2-9) won 73-49 and the girls (7-5) were victorious 51-48.
* The Flint Hill Huskies boys (2-2) were in action for the first time since Dec. 4, winning in a rout, 86-44, over Georgetown Day. The Huskies had not played in so long because of various prolonged COVID issues with the team, opponents and the school.
Flint Hill had four players score in double figures. Nate Pabis led the way with 22 points, including six three-pointers. Saxby Sunderland scored 17, Matt Gray 14, Gilbraltar Coleman 11 and Stephen Kennedy had two three-pointers for six points.
Flint Hill made nine threes and was ahead 29-13 at the end of the first quarter.
“We have the potential to be very good, but after last season [was canceled], we are treating this season as a time to be grateful,” Flint Hill coach Rico Reed said. “We have some size, talent and speed.”
The Huskies have three more games scheduled this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.