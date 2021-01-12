BOYS
PATRIOT 71, UNITY REED 54: Trey Nelson recorded 22 points and six assists, Chad Watson 17 points and Darrel Johnson 11 points and seven rebounds in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win. Patriot is now 3-0 in the district and 5-0 overall.
For Unity Reed (1-2, 1-3), Jalen Morrison had 13 points and DaShaun Gibson had 10.
JOHN CHAMPE 69, OSBOURN PARK 39: Rahim Woni scored 13 points and Cameron Cole 10 for Osbourn Park (0-3, 0-3).
WOODBRIDGE 79, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 48: Shane Feden scored 24 points, Jaidon Edwards 15 and Jaden King 12 for Woodbridge (3-1, 3-1).
Edwards recorded 13 points in the first quarter, including nine off 3-pointers.
For Freedom (1-2, 1-3), Isaiah Wimbush tallied 12 points.
HYLTON 59, GAR-FIELD 54: Lucas Scroggins and Kelby Garnett each scored 16 points for Hylton (2-3, 3-3). The Bulldogs outscored Gar-Field 15-9 in the fourth quarter.
For Gar-Field (0-6, 0-6), Isaiah Crockett and Chancellor Perkins each scored 13 points and Marcus Young had 12.
GIRLS
PATRIOT 54, UNITY REED 33: Caitlin Blackman was 6 of 10 from the 3-point line and finished with 24 points Monday as the Pioneers (3-0, 3-2) won their third straight. Blackman also grabbed five rebounds.
After leading by five at the end of the first quarter, Patriot outscored Unity Reed 15-2 in the second quarter.
OSBOURN PARK 57, JOHN CHAMPE 32: Jo Raflo scored 11 points and Alex Harju tallied 10 as Osbourn Park improved to 3-0 in the Cedar Run District and 4-0 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 40, OSBOURN 38: The Bobcats (1-2, 2-2) outscored the Eagles 16-6 in the fourth quarter for the win. Anna Tekampe led Battlefield with 11 points.
WOODBRIDGE 53, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 38: Amani Melendez scored 15 points and Brianna Freeman added 13 for Woodbridge (2-2, 2-2).
For Freedom (1-3, 1-4), Sofia Lahlou had 14 points and eight rebounds and Keala Johnson 11 points and six assists.
