A bright spot, and one of the reasons Arlington Post 139 enjoyed postseason success in finishing a surprising second in the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tournament, was the batting came around in the playoffs.
As a team, fifth-seeded Arlington hit .311 in its five playoff games.
Leading the way was Dillon Bass, who batted .467 with seven hits. Liam Holland and Sam Nichols each hit .450, going 9 for 20. Joe Suarez batted .357, Mac Marsh .313, Ben Langsam .294 and Gideon Fenster, Michael Keefe and Ryan Berry each had a couple of hits.
Post 139 had three double-digit-hit games, with 17 in its opening contest, 15 in a winners’-bracket victory and 10 in a championship-round loss. In all, Arlington amassed 56 hits in the five games.
Arlington also hit well in its final few regular-season contests to set the stage for the playoffs.
For the season for Post 139, Holland led the way, batting .481 with 20 RBI, six doubles, two triples and a home run.
Fenster batted .385 with 15 RBI and four doubles. He had one eight-game hitting streak.
Nichols hit .297 with four doubles, a triple, six RBI, 12 walks and multiple stolen bases. Nichols hit safely in his final eight games.
Sam Dozier batted .359 before suffering a season-ending knee injury late in the regular season. Bass hit .288 with one six-game hitting streak. Sean Werfel also had multiple hits for Arlington.
