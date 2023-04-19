Since spring break ended, the Battlefield and Patriot baseball teams have trended in decidedly opposite directions.
Shutting out their last three opponents heading into their vacation, the Pioneers (7-3, 4-3 Cedar Run) were winners of six straight, adding another win over Gainesville last week before dropping two straight Cedar Run District games and allowing 13 runs in the process.
The Bobcats (10-3, 6-1), unlike their western Prince William County rivals, played over the break and advanced to the Mingo Bay Tournament final before losing 6-2 to a formidable Madison team that is now 10-1. Battlefield, which started off the season with one-run losses to 11-1 Colgan and then to defending Class 6 state champion Freedom-South Riding (10-3), then returned to put up 20 combined runs in their two wins last week.
That run of timing and consistency was in full effect early and often in Nokesville on Tuesday, as the first three Battlefield batters reached base and the visiting Bobcats scored seven runs in the first three innings en route to a 14-6 win over Patriot.
It was an effort throughout the lineup that thoroughly pleased Battlefield coach Jay Burkhart, who saw five of his starters record two hits apiece; as a team, they walked 11 times and only struck out six.
“We didn’t throw it great, but sometimes when you score some runs you can be a little bit lackadaisical on the mound,” Burkhart said. “We did it early, [and] we were able to give some pitchers some opportunities to feel comfortable on the mound.”
Second baseman Grayson Snead, one of 11 seniors for Battlefield, went 2-3 with three runs scored and three RBI. Carson Cramp added three RBI and was 2 for 5 from the plate. For the game, Battlefield outhit Patriot 13-4.
Duke commitment Sammy Michel pitched 4.1 innings of two-hit ball with four earned runs and five walks in the win. Patriot first baseman Kam Mahoney’s home run to left field in the bottom of the third scored two runs; he went 2-2 and walked twice.
Jakob Foster took the loss for Patriot. He started the game and gave up five earned runs, three walks and four hits in 1.2 innings.
In what could be the Cedar Run’s game of the year, the Bobcats will host Freedom-South Riding on Thursday at 6 p.m. with significant district and regional playoff implications at stake.
Freedom beat Battlefield 2-1 on March 21.
“It’s going to be a good ball game,” Burkhart said. “They’ve got us [in] some late innings the last couple of times, so we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
