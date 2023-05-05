BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD 4, JOHN CHAMPE 3: The visiting Bobcats rallied with three runs in the top of the sixth and then held off the Knights in Thursday’s Cedar Run District win.
The game was tied 1-1 when John Champe (4-7, 6-11) scored a run in the bottom of the fifth. Battlefield (10-2, 14-4) outhit John Champe 4-3.
Joey Swekosky was the winning pitcher. He struck out three and allowed two hits, four walks and two runs (none earned) in five innings.
COLONIAL FORGE 8, MASSAPONAX 7: Zach Colangelo was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday, which allowed Colonial Forge to score the game-winning run in the Eagles’ Commonwealth District regular-season finale.
The Eagles (9-3, 13-6) rallied from a 6-1 deficit going into the bottom of the fifth when they scored four runs. Zyhir Hope and Aidan both hit home runs in that inning. For Hope, it was his seventh homer of the season. He finished with a game-high three RBI.
Walker was the winning pitcher. He struck out five and allowed one run (none earned) and three hits in two innings of relief.
SOFTBALL
JOHN CHAMPE 5, BATTLEFIELD 2: The host Knights (7-4, 9-8) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control in the Cedar Run District win.
Battlefield falls to 7-5 in the district and 10-7 overall.
