Battlefield High School showed a dominant performance against Freedom-South Riding High School with a 13-6 win in the Class 6 Region B boys lacrosse final on Tuesday.

The host Bobcats (16-3) led 5-1 at the start of the second quarter then Freedom scored two quick goals to cut the lead down to 5-3. The next couple of Battlefield possessions, senior attacker Ronan Cleary assisted and scored the next two goals making the score 7-3.

With Battlefield stopping Freedom’s momentum, Battlefield went on to score six more goals and only allow Freedom to score three more times.

Battlefield head coach David Suthers said that the team’s ball movement to find open teammates were the keys for Battlefield's success on Tuesday.

“When we move the ball, look for the assist, it looked really good and we try to force it a little bit and dodged a little bit too much then we ran ourselves into trouble,” Suthers said. “When we moved it [the ball], it looked good and that was the success of just dodging quickly and looking for backside cuts.”

Senior midfielder Trevor Dougherty said that after halftime the team wanted to come out and play hard to secure the win.

“Got a speech by the coaches and came out and played really hard,” said Dougherty. “Put the ball in the back of the net and score a lot of goals.”

Cleary said that due to Battlefield beating its Cedar Run District rival twice before Tuesday's game helped them believe that they have the ability to beat freedom. The adjustments they had to make was to take better shots and to take care of the ball.

“The first time we played them the score was kind of similar to this [Tuesday’s game] and the second time we only beat them by two,” Cleary said. “So we know we had the ability to beat them, but we just had to make some adjustments and do the right things, a couple cleanups on our defense and our offense was just we need to bury the ball more.”

Cleary said that winning regionals is one more step for the Bobcats who will host a state quarterfinal next.

“I would say for our team that was pretty much expected, the last two years going to state championship,” Cleary said. “That's ultimately the goal again, so job's not finished.”