Since 2021, the boys lacrosse rivalry between Battlefield and Patriot has established itself not only as one of Northern Virginia’s most spirited, but one seemingly destined for an instant classic every time two of the state’s strongest programs meet.

Four of the last seven games between the two heading into Thursday night had been decided by one or two goals, culminating in last season’s 10-9 triple-overtime state semifinal win by the Bobcats.

With first place in the Cedar Run District at stake, this time, Battlefield left no doubt.

The Bobcats (11-3, 7-0 Cedar Run) scored the game’s first seven goals and never looked back, clinching the regular season district championship over Patriot with a 15-7 victory. The district tournament begins Monday.

The Pioneers (7-6, 5-2) rallied to pull within three early in the second half, and registered 11 shots on goal in the first half to Battlefield’s nine, but a first-quarter hat trick from senior midfielder Brodie Carroll set the tone as he finished with a game-high five goals.

“I think we expected [Patriot] to come back and fight back, and they did,” Battlefield coach David Suthers said. “They capitalized on some of our mistakes, they have two or three good dodging threats, and we didn’t slide correctly.”

Nearly five minutes into the second quarter, Patriot got on the score sheet with the first of Tyler Schmelzer’s three goals; Sam Fernandez assisted Vincent Smith on their second goal with 2:28 to go in the half before Smith returned the favor with seven seconds remaining.

The Pioneers trailed 8-5 after Schmelzer scored twice in 19 seconds with less than nine minutes left in the third, but Battlefield finished the quarter on a 5-1 run from there to put the game all but out of reach with a 13-6 lead heading into the final frame.

In practice on Tuesday and Wednesday after their 17-1 thrashing of Osbourn on Monday, the Bobcats emphasized the basics and a quick passing game, evidenced by nine of their 15 goals coming off an assist and a 20-10 advantage in ground balls.

“That just really opened up everyone, and I ended up being the one who scored,” Carroll said.

"We made too many mistakes ... I'm super proud of the guys for fighting back and making it a ballgame for awhile," Patriot coach Dan Puhlick said, adding that Carroll "is big and a hard physical matchup to defend.

"We had, I think, 10 goals that we could have prevented - five fast break goals and five that Brodie made, and if we take care of ourselves and our mistakes, we can play with anybody."

With a legacy stretching back more than a decade of regular season dominance and deep runs in the state state tournament that have invariably ended in heartbreak, this year the Bobcats have already beaten three Fairfax County teams, including longtime powerhouse Robinson, and have been able to take away positives from losses to Lake Braddock and Madison - the latter being a rematch of last year’s state final.

“It helps us, those tight games, some of them we’ve won, some of them we’ve lost,” Suthers said. “I think that experience in tight games, [learning] why you’re losing, I think you’ve got to learn from it and be a better team from it.”

Just ask Carroll what this fast-paced, veteran group is capable of, and his answer is crystal-clear.

“We’ve had great teams the past two years. As long as everyone buys in, we can go far," Carroll said.