Manzi Siibo and Yazan Yaghmmour each had a goal and an assist as Battlefield High School's boys soccer team defeated Forest Park 4-1 Friday in the Class 6 Region B boys soccer championship.

Luke Smith and Mathew Carlin also scored goals. Carter Cramp and Robbie Karas had assists. Amari Benjamin and Jordan Savage helped control the midfield with Yazan and Manzi.

Defenders Luke Smith, Kyle Morrell, Alex Shawky, Emmitt Inestroza played well to support our goalie Anthony Estrada. Battlefield, which is now 15-5-1 overall, will host a state quarterfinal Wednesday.