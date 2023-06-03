Manzi Siibo and Yazan Yaghmmour each had a goal and an assist as Battlefield High School's boys soccer team defeated Forest Park 4-1 Friday in the Class 6 Region B boys soccer championship.
Luke Smith and Mathew Carlin also scored goals. Carter Cramp and Robbie Karas had assists. Amari Benjamin and Jordan Savage helped control the midfield with Yazan and Manzi.
Defenders Luke Smith, Kyle Morrell, Alex Shawky, Emmitt Inestroza played well to support our goalie Anthony Estrada. Battlefield, which is now 15-5-1 overall, will host a state quarterfinal Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.