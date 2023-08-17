Three Prince William County high schools will field athletic teams at all three levels for the fall sports season. And they are all in the western end and in the same league.
For the second straight fall, Battlefield, Gainesville and Patriot from the Cedar Run District will have teams in each of the 14 sports offered at the varsity and sub-varsity levels. Each competes in Class 6, the state’s highest classification.
For the fall of 2022, Colgan also had teams at all three levels.
The 14 sports are varsity and junior varsity sideline cheerleading, competition cheerleading, boys and girls cross country, golf, varsity and junior varsity field hockey, varsity, junior varsity and freshman football and varsity, junior varsity and freshman volleyball.
Eleven of Prince William County’s other public high schools, along with Osbourn from the city of Manassas and Manassas Park, will all have varsity teams for their respective sports. Freedom-Woodbridge will not have varsity golf or varsity field hockey.
Unity Reed will have only a varsity football team for the fourth straight season.
Besides Gainesville, Patriot and Battlefield, Potomac from the Cardinal District will have a freshman football team. Every school, except for Unity Reed, will have junior varsity football.
For volleyball, eight schools (Colgan, Forest Park, Gar-Field, Potomac, Battlefield, Gainesville, Osbourn Park, Patriot) will have teams all at three levels. Brentsville also may have enough players for a freshman volleyball team.
Typically, the Class 3 Tigers and Manassas Park do not field freshman teams.
NOTE: Email your commitment information to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com. Please include the player's name, high school, year, spor…
