GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 18, YORKTOWN 5: In a rematch of last season’s Class 6 state final won by Yorktown, Battlefield (2-0) got seven goals and two assists Monday from Kendra Harris, five goals and one assist from Erin Sweeney, three goals and one assist from Grace Patane, five assists from Averie Cage, 10 saves from goalie Gracie Lint and six saves from goalie Amanda Gelfound.
Battlefield led 12-2 at halftime.
PATRIOT 13, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 9: For Patriot, Chloe Annibell had six goals, three draw controls, one ground ball and one caused turnover.
Jordan Scott one goal, seven draw controls, one caused turnover and one ground ball, Katie Sullivan 13 saves and two interceptions, Faith Fernandez two goals and three draw controls, Mary Cammas one goal and two assists, Olivia Ozark two goals and one assist, Karson Ophof one goal, one ground ball and one draw control and Jordyn Trost one ground ball.
GIRLS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 2, COLGAN 1: In their season-opener, the Bruins led 2-0 in the first half behind goals from Sydney Washington (assisted by Nicole Carhill) in the 18th minute.
Carhill then scored unassisted in the 32nd minute.
Forest Park (1-0 overall, 1-0 in Cardinal District) got strong defensive play from Maggie Neall, Lexi Roth, Nora Neall, and Elise Mcgee and goalkeeper Kiki Palmer who made numerous saves.
Samantha DeGuzman tallied Colgan’s lone goal unassisted in the 65th minute. The Sharks are now 2-1.
BRENTSVILLE 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: Peyton McGovern scored off a Valentina Nardone assist midway through the second half as Brentsville (2-0) defeated Woodbridge (0-2) 1-0 on Monday night.
Midfielder Aubrey Earman along with Reese Natysin and Kyla Kaczmarczyk turned in outstanding defensive efforts. Haley Garber was in goal for the shutout.
OTHER SCORES
Yorktown 6, Patriot 1
BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 1, COLGAN 0 (OT): Nana Gyamfi scored the game-winning goal. It was unassisted.
Nico Pinell played the whole game keeping his second clean sheet of the season. A solid performance by sophomore Garrett Mixon, sophomore Adian Berryman and junior Daniel Zayas as the Bruins improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Cardinal District.
GAR-FIELD 2, HYLTON 0: First goal was by Mosawer Baig on a penalty kick Jose Mendez-Amaya set up the other goal in the last minute of the game by going from one end to the other that ended up with Jefferson Lopez-Coreas scoring the game winner.
POTOMAC 3, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 2: Abdul Kamara scored both Freedom (1-4 overall, 0-1 in the Cardinal District) goals.
BOYS LACROSSE
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 11, PATRIOT 9: For Patriot (1-1), Sam Fernandez and Brody McClure each had three goals, Tyler Schmelzer had two and Patrick Wilkson one.
