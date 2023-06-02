GIRLS TENNIS
BATTLEFIELD 5, OCEAN LAKES 0: The host Bobcats (20-0) won Friday's Class 6 state quarterfinal.
Sophia Raval won at No. 1 6-0, 6-0 followed by Taylor Buckley winning at No. 2 6-0, 6-0, Jessica Buckley winning at No. 3 6-4, 6-3, Sierra Shingler winning at No. 5 6-4, 6-1 and Carolyn Chen winning at No. 6 6-1, 6-3.
Battlefield hosts Freedom-South Riding in the state semifinals Monday at 3:30 p.m. This is the fourth matchup between the two Cedar Run District rivals. Battlefield won both the regular-season matchups.
This is the farthest the Battlefield girls has ever reached in the program's history.
