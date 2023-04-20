Battlefield graduate Bryce Corbett became the first Radford men’s golfer to win the Big South Conference individual title Tuesday.
Corbett, a state champion in high school, held off Charleston Southern’s Ben Carroll down the stretch for the victory.
Corbett finished with a total score of 212. He shot a minus 4 over 54 holes.
In addition to his individual win, Radford finished first in the team competition for the first time in the program’s history.
MYERS RELEASED
The Memphis Showboats announced Wednesday it had released Forest Park graduate DJ Myers.
A wide receiver, Myers was in his first year in the United States Football League. He made the initial 50-man roster, but was on the 10-man inactive roster for Memphis’ season opener last Saturday.
In addition, the Showboats placed Hylton graduate and offensive lineman Matt Burrell on injured reserve.
CARDINALE HONORED
West Virginia University’s wrestling program named Brentsville graduate Killian Cardinale as its most outstanding wrestler as well as the winner of the Mountain Man Award.
Cardinale tore his ACL Oct 21, but elected to not have surgery and competed instead.
He then tore the meniscus in his other knee Feb. 9 followed by surgery a week later.
Cardinale finished his final collegiate season with a 13-4 record and is the eighth wrestler in program history to become a two-time all-American.
HALL NAMED TO HONOR SOCIETY
Potomac graduate Marquis Hall was selected to the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society.
The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA and sprint football who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.
The Norfolk State standout totaled 75 tackles last season in addition to two interceptions and one forced fumble.
