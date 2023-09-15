Bryce Corbett (Battlefield) is the Big South Golfer of the Week after the Radford men's golf team's first tournament of the season.
Corbett, the reigning Big South Golfer of the Year, finished second out of 80 golfers in the River Run Collegiate field Sept. 11-12 in Davidson (NC). He shot 66-70-67-203 (-7) with 15 total birdies - the most of anyone in the field. His -3 (3.88 stroke average) on Par 4s was also the best of anyone in the tournament.
Corbett also led the Highlanders to the River Run Collegiate team title as well with Radford beating everyone by five strokes.
This marks the fifth time in Corbett's career that he has been tabbed for this award. Including the pair of Freshman of the Week awards he took home during the 2021 season, the senior has racked up seven total weekly conference honors.
The Highlanders have a week off before hitting the road to Cashiers, N.C. for the JT Poston Collegiate, hosted by Western Carolina. The tournament will begin on Monday, Sept. 25 and conclude on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
