Camille Spink, a 2023 Battlefield High School graduate, is a member of the 36-swimmer roster for the 2023 Pan American Games.
The event is Oct. 21-25 in Santiago, Chile. Spink will compete in the 200-meter freestyle.
The roster was selected based on results from the 2023 U.S. National Championships that wrapped up on July 1 in Indianapolis, with swimmers who qualified for the 2023 World Championships and 2023 World Junior Championships both ineligible to be named.
Spink, who has qualified in four events (50, 100, 200 freestyle and the 200 IM) for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, will swim for the University of Tennessee as a freshman this coming school year.
