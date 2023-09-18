In his first full season of professional baseball, Zach Agnos (Battlefield) totaled 27 saves as the closer for low-Class A Fresno (Colorado Rockies’ affiliate).
That total led the minor leagues and is also third in the team’s history for single-season saves. It was also seven more than the next reliever this season.
In his final 13 appearances, Agnos went 3-0 with nine saves and a 0.00 ERA. Overall, he was 5-3 with a 2.06 ERA in 52 innings pitched and 68 strikeouts.
Fresno finished with the best regular-season record in the California League (78-54).
Cassedy honored
Colgan graduate Brandon Cassedy was named the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League’s Most Outstanding Pitcher.
Competing for the Bethesda Big Train, Cassedy went 3-0 with a 0.64 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 28 innings. Cassedy is currently a sophomore at Christopher Newport University.
Cassedy and Diego Barrett (Hylton) of the D.C. Grays were named to the Cal Ripken League first team.
How other local pro baseball players did this season
Magnus Ellerts (Woodbridge) went 1-2 with a 3.73 ERA in 32 games between Cleveland’s two Class A affiliates.
Ellerts struck out 67 in 41 innings and recorded eight saves.
Kyle Whitten (Osbourn Park) was 1-4 with a 3.19 ERA and seven saves and 48 strikeouts in 48 innings for Class A Bowling Green (Tampa Bay).
Charles Hall (Forest Park) went 2-5 with a 4.94 ERA, 51 strikeouts and three saves in 52 innings between Class AA Midland and Class A Lansing (Oakland A's).
Fox Semones (Hylton) hit .217 in 60 games with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League.
Andre Scrubb (Hylton) went 1-2 with a 1.52 ERA in 26 games with Southern Maryland.
Nick Wells (Battlefield) went 0-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 30 games with the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the independent Atlantic League.
