Football games are often won in the trenches and the offensive line that executes the best often makes the biggest difference in terms of winning and losing a game.

That was the case Friday night for the Battlefield Bobcats in their game against the host Gar-Field Red Wolves in a game played at Hylton High School because Gar-Field’s turf field is not yet ready to host a game.

UPDATED high school football schedule for Sept. 8 games (Prince William County) Lightning in the area forced the postponement of a number of local high school football games Friday.

Battlefield’s offensive line opened several huge holes and both the Bobcats’ coach Greg Hatfield and its leading scorer, Bryce Banning, gave credit to the offensive line in Battlefield’s 39-14 victory.

The Bobcats rolled up 274 yards rushing and 147 yards passing so the offensive line play was certainly a major factor.

Gar-Field (0-2) kept the game close in the first half, trailing just 12-7 at halftime, but Battlefield (2-0) pulled away with 20 fourth quarter points, highlighted by two scoring runs by Banning, including a 60- yard run with 9:58 left that literally made the game a runaway.

Banning carried seven times for 99 yards, scoring on runs of 6, 3, and 60 yards. The last run capped a furious 29-second flurry in the fourth quarter that featured 21 points being scored between the two teams.

Leading 19-7, Banning scored on a 3-yard run with 10:27 to play to make it 25-7. Seventeen seconds later, Gar-Field’s Herman Jackson blasted through a huge hole and raced 66 yards up the right sideline for a touchdown that pulled the Red Wolves within 25-14.

Just 12 seconds later, Banning struck again. He plowed through a hole in the line and raced up the left sideline to make it 32-14. Calum O’Shea scored Battlefield’s final touchdown on a 3-yard run that accounted for the final margin.

When asked what the difference was for Battlefield in the second half, both Banning and Hatfield credited the offensive line for outstanding play.

“It starts with the blocking,” Banning said. “They set me up and I just run through it {the hole). All credit goes to them.”

Banning said he was uncomfortable talking about himself, shifting the credit to the line and especially senior center Joe Lubinskas.

“He’s the head of operation and is there to calm everyone down,” Banning said. “He’s got great pieces around him. All he has to do is trust us and we will get the job done every week.”

Hatfield agreed the offensive line was the key and pointed to the myriad of offensive players that have been standouts in the first two games.

“Braden Boggs and Brandon Binkowski had great games last week; Banning and Sage Davis (16 carries, 115 yards) had great games this week. For us, it’s all about getting better today than we were yesterday. So now the objective is being better Thursday (against Woodbridge),” Hatfield said.

One thing that may have been concerning to Hatfield was Battlefield’s 13 penalties and 125 yards in penalties.

Sean Leach, Logan Marshall combine for all four touchdowns to lead Hylton On a Friday night where we had weather delays, penalties and overall confusion, the Hylton Bulldogs started their own winning streak, dominati…

“Thirteen penalties is too many,” Hatfield said. “But we practiced in the gym all week [because of the heat] and sometimes we looked like a basketball team out there. That’s no excuse. We have to be better than that. It’s something we have to clean up before next week.”

Battlefield’s defense bottled up Gar-Field for the most part. The Bobcats allowed just 109 yards of offense (51 rushing and 58 passing). The Red Wolves scored only on two big plays, a 58-yard punt return by Germaine Gillion late in the first half, and the 66-yard run by Jackson in the fourth quarter.

“I challenged our defense before the game. We have to be physical and we were tonight,” Hatfield said. “They [Gar-Field] have some tough kids and were very well coached. But our defense handled it well.”

Bobcats’ quarterback Calum O’Shea, making just his third varsity start, ran the option offense well. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 147 yards and just one interception, while 13 times for 33 yards.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Battlefield (2-0) 6 6 7 20—39

Gar-Field (0-2) 0 7 0 7—14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

BF—O’Shea 3 run (pass failed), 5:38

Second Quarter

BF—Binkowski 33 pass from O’Shea (pass failed), 9:18

G-F—Gillion 58 punt return (Coca-Hernandez kick), 4:19

Third Quarter

BF—Banning 6 run (Karas kick), 8:35

Fourth Quarter

BF—Banning 3 run (pass failed), 10:27

G-F—Jackson 66 run (Coca-Hernandez kick), 10:10

BF—Banning 60 run (Karas kick), 9:58

BF—O’Shea 3 run (Karas kick), 6:22.

Individual statistics

Rushing—Battlefield, Davis 17-115, Banning 7-99, O’Shea 14-33, Woodson 2-19, Bradley 1-4, B. Binkowski 1-4; Gar-Field, Jackson 10-76, Carroll 1-0, Walden 8-(minus 27).

Passing—Battlefield, O’Shea 11-17-1-147, Banning 1-1-0-(minus 8); Gar-Field, Walden 10-18-1-58.

Receiving—Battlefield, B. Binkowski 4-77; Banning 3-22, Boggs 3-19, C. Binkowski 1-31, O’Shea 1-(minus 8); Gar-Field, Jackson 5-42, Hamiln 3-17, Carroll 1-3, Peters 1-(minus 3).