Braden Boggs’ 98-yard kickoff return tied the game in the first quarter, and Battlefield’s defense allowed just 42 yards in the second half as the Bobcats overcame a stiff early challenge from Potomac for a 56-14 win in Dumfries on Thursday night.

The Panthers (0-2) moved surgically down the field on the game’s opening drive, capped off by a two-yard keeper from quarterback Damian McDonald. The afterglow of the nine-play, 65-yard sequence was short-lived, however, when Boggs navigated the wedge set up by his return team and set off down the sideline in front of his teammates toward paydirt.

After gaining a lead of their own late in the first courtesy a short Bryce Banning run, the Bobcats (2-0) gave it up with less than four minutes to go in the half.

A third-down pass from McDonald to Ty’Heak Buie went for 33 yards down to the Battlefield 20; running a spread option scheme, the sturdy McDonald gets his fair share of looks on the ground every week, and he converted from a yard out after the Panthers continued to advance.

A fourth-down offsides penalty later in the second would be neither the first nor the last ill-timed pre-snap infraction called on the Panthers, but it would be the most costly. Rather than getting off the field, an exhausted Potomac defense - some of whom had begun cramping up early in the game - surrendered a backbreaking go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute on the clock.

“When we hit that practice field, that’s when it starts,” Potomac coach Jajuan Johnson said of his team’s poor habits. “Laundry killed us, put us in bad situations, [and] we know we can’t play that game, but we did tonight. We’ve got to turn that around, figure out a way to get the kids to understand it, so we can keep pushing forward.”

Battlefield quarterback Calum O’Shea found Boggs for a 49-yard dart that doubled his team’s lead two minutes into the second half.

Barely a minute later, after Potomac fumbled on their ensuing possession to hand the Bobcats a short field, a screen pass to running back Sage Davis rendered moot an offensive pass interference call on the previous play when he scampered 24 yards to the end zone for his second touchdown.

“The [offensive] line did a great job getting off the ball,” said Davis, who slashed through the Potomac line for 95 yards on 15 carries and had little trouble finding the point of attack all night.

“They [Potomac] did a great job of coming out and doing some stuff they hadn’t done [and] put us on our heels a little bit,” Battlefield coach Greg Hatfield said. “I thought our guys up front played tough on both sides of the ball … I was really proud of that two-minute drive we had.

“Our guys are finding their roles and we’re getting better each week.”

BATTLEFIELD 56, POTOMAC 14

Battlefield 14 7 21 14 – 56

Potomac 7 7 0 0 – 14

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

P: McDonald 2 run (Grant kick), 7:10

B: Boggs 98 kick return (Karas kick), 6:53

B: Banning 4 run (Karas kick), 3:06

Second quarter

P: McDonald 1 run (Grant kick), 3:30

B: Davis 3 run (Karas kick), 0:40

Third quarter

B: Boggs 49 pass from O’Shea (Karas kick), 10:08

B: Davis 24 pass from O’Shea (Karas kick), 9:03

B: Davis 1 run (Karas kick), 3:00

Fourth quarter

B: Woodson 76 interception return (Karas kick), 9:41

B: Campbell 8 run (Karas kick), 4:30

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING – Battlefield: 23-147, Davis 15-95, Banning 1-4, O’Shea 4-28, Binkowski 1-6, Campbell 2-14; Potomac: 27-25, A. Evans 7-4, Sesay 1-1, McDonald 13-18, T. Evans 6-2

PASSING – Battlefield: O’Shea 7-8-0-128 Potomac: McDonald 11-16-1-128

RECEIVING – Battlefield: Binkowski 2-42, Boggs 3-58, Davis 1-24, Woodson 1-4; Potomac: Buie 4-87, T. Evans 2-8, Berberena 2-24, Gorden 2-10, Sesay 1-(-1)