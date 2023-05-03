BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD 6, GAINESVILLE 1: Sammy Michel struck out 15 and allowed one run (none earned), six hits and three walks in the seven-inning, complete-game victory Tuesday.
Joey Swekosky led Battlefield (9-2, 13-4) with four RBI. He was 2 for 3 with one run scored. The Bobcats scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
OSBOURN PARK 3, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Keith Davis threw a three-hitter and struck out seven in the complete-game, seven-inning win.
The visiting Yellow Jackets (5-6, 6-8) scored one run in the top of the third and fourth innings and one in the seventh.
WOODBRIDGE 7, HYLTON 0: Aiden Ellerts and Caelan Goodwin-Slater combined on a one-hitter and 16 strikeouts in the Vikings’ Cardinal District victory.
Ellerts stuck out 14 in six innings and allowed the lone hit to get the win.
Brandon Rice was 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored. Woodbridge is 7-2 in the district and 11-6 overall.
GAR-FIELD 11, POTOMAC 1 (five innings): Ryheam Mack struck out 10 and allowed one run and four hits in five innings for the win.
Mack also had three RBI along with Adrian Membreno. Gar-Field is 5-4 in the Cardinal District and 10-7 overall.
FOREST PARK 33, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 2 (five innings): The host Bruins (8-2, 13-3) scored 14 runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second, 10 in the third and seven in the fourth.
Solomon Belle went 4 for 4 with five RBI and two runs scored.
PATRIOT 15, OSBOURN 5: Caleb Ramey recorded four RBI and Grayden Lenahan three in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Brady Page was the winning pitcher. He struck out five and allowed four runs (one earned) in 3.1 innings. Ramey, who was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, hit a homer. Connor Bickers scored three runs.
Patriot is 7-4 in the district and 12-5 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 32, MANASSAS PARK 0 (five innings): Connor Lyle and Owen Winters combined on a no-hitter and struck out 10 for the Tigers.
Lyle got the win. He pitched the first three innings, striking out seven.
Brayden Hutchinson led Brentsville’s offense. He went 4 for 4 with six RBI, four runs scored and a homer. Austin Harris added four RBI.
The Tigers (5-0, 12-3) have won eight straight.
COLONIAL FORGE 8, BROOKE POINT 5: The host Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak.
Senior Zyhir Hope went 2 for 4 with three RBI and was also the winning pitcher. He struck out three in 1.2 innings of relief. Colonial Forge (8-3, 12-6) took control in the bottom of the sixth when it scored four runs.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 26, UNITY REED 1 (five innings): Eli Edelman went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and five RBI for Freedom (10-1, 14-3).
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 9, GAINESVILLE 5: Madison Johnson and Kaleigh Hargis each had two RBI and Aiko Conaway got the win.
Conaway struck out three and allowed five runs and six hits in seven innings. Battlefield is 7-4 in the Cedar Run District and 10-6 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 19, MANASSAS PARK 3 (five innings): Natalie Quinlan recorded three RBI and Danielle Clem struck out six in four innings for the win.
Brentsville improves to 4-1 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 11-1 overall.
OSBOURN PARK 5, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Samantha Borrayo struck out 12 and gave up one run and two hits in seven innings in the Yellow Jackets’ Cedar Run District victory.
Jenna Wilson had three RBI for Osbourn Park (9-2, 14-3).
PATRIOT 12, OSBOURN 1 (five innings): Natalie Stanton stuck out seven and allowed one run and two hits in five innings for the win.
Ella Roberson hit a homer for Patriot (7-4, 8-8) and had two RBI.
WOODBRIDGE 14, HYLTON 3 (five innings): Kylie Barbier went 3 for 4 with four RBI, three runs scored and a home run for Woodbridge (9-0, 11-4).
Grace Clary struck out four and allowed no hits or runs over three innings for the win.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 26, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): The host Eagles (8-2, 11-5) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first, nine in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
