In a significantly shorter ceremony that took place outside instead of inside, the Better Sports Club of Arlington held the COVID-era equivalent of its annual awards banquet the evening of June 9.
This year’s hour-long event was held on the infield of the regulation baseball diamond at Barcroft Park because of pandemic restrictions. Normally, the banquet is occurs inside at the Knights of Columbus hall, and can last upwards of three hours.
At the 65th annual gathering on a hot and humid evening, only awards were presented. High-school seniors and youth athletes from throughout the county, along with club members and two high-school coaches, received awards.
Broadcaster Byron Kerr returned as the master of ceremonies and club member Dave Sterling welcomed those attending, telling the audience the club was founded in 1957.
“This is our big event of the year. The club makes donations to many sports organizations,” Sterling said.
Added Kerr: “It’s always exciting to meet all of the athletes and we are excited for your futures.”
Wakefield High School enjoyed a big night as the female and male Athletes of the Year each came from that school. Both were three-sport athletes.
* Ainsley Pollock was chosen the Female High School Student Athlete of the Year. She will attend Duke University.
* Lukai Hatcher was the Male High School Student Athlete of the Year. He will play college football at Old Dominion University.
The two high-school Coaches of the Year were Washington-Liberty’s Beth Prange (girls field hockey) and Yorktown’s Heather Sutphin (girls softball).
The club’s Arlington Sportsperson of the Year was Craig Esherick. The club’s Outstanding Member of the Year and President’s award went to Beth Jones. The Challenger Sportsman of the Year was Aidan Smith.
There were 31 individual high-school Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards:
Washington-Liberty’s Jakob Mandleur, baseball; Wakefield’s Ioanna Lincoln, girls basketball; Bishop O’Connell’s Marty Casserly, boys basketball; Wakefield’s Raegan Willis, cheer; Washington-Liberty’s Emma Huther, girls crew; Bishop O’Connell’s Luke Snyder, boys crew; Yorktown’s Piper Dean, girls cross country; Yorktown’s Lachlan Stevens, boys cross country; Yorktown’s Bridget Zecher, dance; Washington-Liberty’s Lucy Stanley, field hockey; Washington-Liberty’s Andrew Bolfek, football; Yorktown’s Elena Rezac, girls golf; Yorktown’s Samuel Obitts, boys golf; Washington-Liberty’s Desta Sahle, gymnastics; Bishop O’Connell’s Riley McGraw, ice hockey; Yorktown’s Ellie Cowan, girls lacrosse; Yorktown’s Gabe Margosis, boys lacrosse.
Also, Washington-Liberty’s Joseph Servidio, rifle; Bishop O’Connell’s Lilly Neubauer, girls soccer; Washington-Liberty’s Eric Serpas, boys soccer; Bishop O’Connell’s Madison Gayle, softball; Yorktown’s Torri Huske, girls swim and dive; Yorktown’s Matthew Kress, boys swim and dive; Washington-Liberty’s Rebecca Wu, girls tennis; Yorktown’s Ben Gold, boys tennis; Washington-Liberty’s Yasmeen Tinsley, girls track and field; Washington-Liberty’s Bilguun Soronzonbold, boys track and field; Yorktown’s Kate Marston, girls ultimate disc; Washington-Liberty’s Luqman Salahdan, boys ultimate disc; Yorktown’s Sarah Munis, volleyball; and Washington-Liberty’s Ahmad Williams, wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.