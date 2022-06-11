This year’s 66th Better Sports Club of Arlington’s awards banquet was a shorter ceremony at the Knights of Columbus hall that did not include a sit-down dinner.
The June 1 event concentrated instead on handing out the many honors.
High-school seniors and youth athletes from throughout the county, along with club members and two high-school coaches, received awards.
The recipients were.
* Wakefield High School’s Abby Kohan was chosen the Female High School Student Athlete of the Year.
* Yorktown High School’s Mason Cunningham was the Male High School Student Athlete of the Year.
* The two high-school Coaches of the Year were Yorktown swim and dive coach Torey Ortmayer and Bishop O’Connell High’s girls volleyball coach Mehdi El Alaqui.
The club’s Arlington Sportsperson of the Year was Doug Kaufman. The President’s Award went to Richard Knight. The Challenger Sportsman of the Year award went to Joey and Scott Eichmann.
There were 22 individual high-school Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards:
Yorktown’s J.J. Foti, baseball; Yorktown’s Ana Bournigal, girls basketball; Bishop O’Connell’s Paul Lewis, boys basketball; Washington-Liberty’s Sophia Bailey, cheer; Yorktown’s Emma Murray, girls crew; Washington-Liberty’s Gregory Ettelt, boys crew; Washington-Liberty’s Rachel Mulvaney, girls cross country, Yorktown’s Lucas Keith, boys cross country; Yorktown’s Freddi Rappoport, dance; Yorktown’s Caroline Brickley, field hockey; Washington-Liberty’s Herbert Sovula, football; Washington-Liberty’s Lily Donaldson, girls golf; Yorktown’s Aidan Langley, boys golf; Washington-Liberty’s Grace Chen, gymnastics; Yorktown’s Jake Levy, ice hockey; Washington-Liberty’s Natalie Ellis, girls lacrosse; Wakefield’s Mason Collins, boys lacrosse; Washington-Liberty’s Thorton Thomas, rifle.
Also, Yorktown’s Phoebe Scarborough, girls soccer; Washington-Liberty’s Sean Kelsey, boys soccer; Washington-Liberty’s Emilie Doty and Yorktown’s Molly Kaufman, girls softball; Yorktown’s Lauren Hartel, girls swim and dive; Washington-Liberty’s Tommy Weber, boys swim and dive; Yorktown’s Nina Parsee, girls tennis; Washington-Liberty’s Jacob Wooldridge, boys tennis; National Cathedral School’s Sydney Barta, girls track and field; Yorktown’s Jack Blocher, boys track and field; H-B Woodlawn’s Eva Turner, girls ultimate disc; Yorktown’s Nathan Pease, boys ultimate disc; Bishop O’Connell’s Riley Debiec, girls volleyball and Washington-Liberty’s John Baker, wrestling.
Broadcaster Byron Kerr returned as the master of ceremonies and club members welcomed the many guests.
