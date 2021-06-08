The Better Sports Club of Arlington will hold its 2021 awards ceremony outdoors Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. at the Barcroft Park/Tucker Field complex.
Like last year, the club is unable to hold its traditional banquet ceremony at the Knights of Columbus because of COVID restrictions. This will be the club’s 65th such ceremony honoring Arlington County’s outstanding high-school student-athletes, who have demonstrated superior achievements in athletics, academics, character and community service.
In addition, the club also honors an Arlington high-school Coach of the Year, the Arlington Sportsperson of the Year, Arlington Athletes of the Year and the outstanding Better Sports Club member.
See a future issue of the Sun Gazette and check the Website for a list of the winners.
