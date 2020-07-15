The Better Sports Club of Arlington on June 30 presented the annual Sportsmanship trophies to local high-school athletes.
Honorees were the top girls and boys of each high-school sport as far as sportsmanship from Arlington schools, as was announced in early June.
Usually, the awards are presented at the club’s annual Better Sports Club banquet in June, but that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they were presented at an outdoor ceremony in the parking lot of the Manning & Murray law offices on Wilson Boulevard.
The recipient receiving the sportsmanship award for girls volleyball was Bishop O’Connell High School 2020 graduate Skye Ferris. She was on hand to receive her trophy at the event.
In addition to being a volleyball standout, Ferris also was a top player on O’Connell’s girls softball teams. She was on state-championship teams in each sport.
Ferris turned down college volleyball and softball offers to study at the University of Virginia.
Ferris has strong family roots in athletics. Her mother played basketball and softball at O’Connell, then softball at Catholic University.
Her two older sisters, Julia and Samantha, are standouts as well. Julia played women’s college softball at the Coast Guard Academy, where she was a starting pitcher. Samantha is a field hockey player at the University of Mary Washington.
Her older brother, Luke, is an accomplished swimmer.
The boys tennis sportsmanship trophy went to Yorktown High graduate Aidan Stroup. Stroup’s mother said Aidan’s grandfather had received the club’s Sportsman of the Year award for basketball decades ago. It is believed this was the first grandfather/grandson duo to receive such awards.
In a related family-award event, Washington-Liberty High School 2020 graduate Max Gieseman received the boys basketball sportsmanship trophy. His older sister previously won the 2017 trophy for girls swimming when she attended Washington-Lee High.
Search for a story at www.insidenova.com/sports/arlington to find the list of other 2020 Better Sports Club sportsmanship winners.
