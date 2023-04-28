SOFTBALL
OSBOURN PARK 7, BATTLEFIELD 6: The host Yellow Jackets (8-2, 13-3) took control in the bottom of the fourth by scoring six runs Thursday.
Sade Brooks Robinson hit a solo homer, Madison Brewer doubled in one run, Hayden Menefee singled in one run, Cordia Hirschy singled in one run Samantha Borrayo’s fielder’s choice brought in two runs.
Borrayo got the win. She allowed nine hits, six runs (five earned) and one walk and struck out six in seven innings.
For Battlefield (5-4. 8-6), Madison Johnson and Rowan Coale each hit homers.
FOREST PARK 11, HYLTON 1 (five innings): Jordynn Carter, Janel Day and Olivia Langley each had two RBI in the Bruins’ win. Forest Park is 5-3 in the Cardinal District and 10-5 overall.
Grace Miller allowed six hits, one run and two walks and struck out two in five innings for the win.
BRENTSVILLE 10, WILLIAM MONROE 0 (five innings): McKenna Meares went 2 for 2 with four RBI and Natalie Quinlan hit a homer for Brentsville (3-1, 10-4).
Tea Cornett pitched a three-hitter.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 6, PATRIOT 4: The visiting Eagles (8-2, 10-5) scored four runs in the top of the first and then held off the Pioneers (6-4, 7-8) in the Cedar Run District win.
BASEBALL
GAINESVILLE 5, OSBOURN 0: Aden Ritenour tossed a two-hitter Thursday in the Cardinals’ Cedar Run District win. The senior recorded 13 strikeouts in seven innings.
Gainesville (7-3, 8-8) led 4-0 after the first inning.
Ethan Hudson was 2 for 3 for Osbourn (1-9, 5-11).
BATTLEFIELD 6, OSBOURN PARK 4: Cooper Harris hit a homer in the third inning and finished with two RBI for Battlefield (8-2, 12-4)
Andrew Hitt was the winning pitcher. He struck out one and allowed one run (no earned) and two hits in two innings.
FOREST PARK 17, HYLTON 1 (five innings): Harrison Ludington recorded five RBI and Wes Strychowski four in the Bruins’ Cardinal District victory.
Max Barnhart got the win on the mound for Forest Park (6-2, 11-3). He struck out six and allowed one run, three walks and two hits in four innings.
BRENTSVILLE 5, WILLIAM MONROE 4: Donovan Boles' walk-off sacrifice scored the game-winning run for the Tigers (4-0, 10-3) in the bottom of the eighth.
Connor Lyle got the win in relief. He struck out seven in 4.1 innings and allowed two runs (one earned).
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 7, PATRIOT 4: The visiting Eagles (9-1, 13-3) took control in the top of the fourth by scoring four runs in the eventual Cedar Run District win.
Christian Carver led Freedom with four RBI.
Jakob Foster took the loss for Patriot (6-4, 10-5). He gave up seven earned runs in three innings.
