Scanning the schedules in advance, followers of local high-school football teams often circle the dates of the biggest neighborhood-rivalry contests in anticipation of those games.
Every team has at least one such big rival, maybe two.
Two big local rivalry showdowns are between private-school teams on Saturday, Oct. 15.
At 11 a.m. in Alexandria, the Bishop O’Connell Knights of Arlington (2-4, 0-1) meet the host Bishop Ireton Cardinals (1-5, 0-1) in a key Northern Virginia clash between Washington Catholic Athletic Conference teams. The squads have long been huge foes. This year’s game takes on even more significance. The loser likely could be eliminated from the WCAC playoffs. Four of the five teams in that division earn postseason berths.
O’Connell’s other big Northern Virginia nemesis is Paul VI Catholic. The game between those WCAC teams is Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at O’Connell.
Later on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. in Oakton, the Flint Hill Huskies (3-2, 2-0) host McLean’s Potomac School Panthers (3-1, 0-0) in a Route 123 matchup between Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference teams. The game is Flint Hill’s homecoming.
In addition to the annual bragging rights, the contest also has other key factors at stake, like the race to win the league championship and a possible Division I private-school state-tourney berth.
Potomac School enters the game ranked third in this week’s Division I state poll, while Flint Hill is fourth. Only the four top-ranked teams at the end of the regular season advance to the state playoffs.
“We’ll head over to Flint Hill and see what happens,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said. “We beat them here last year on our homecoming, now we play at their homecoming.”
Flint Hill has won three straight games after an 0-2 start, while Potomac School lost for the first time this season on Oct. 8.
Two big public-school rivalry games on the horizon and likely circled by fans are final regular-season contests.
On Friday night, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., the McLean Highlanders host the Langley Saxons in a longstanding neighborhood faceoff. Bragging rights are always the biggest factor in this Liberty District contest. A win, though, likely will be important for Langley (3-3) for region-playoff-seeding purposes.
With a 1-6 record, McLean is not likely to make the postseason this fall.
The next afternoon at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Washington-Liberty Generals (3-3, 3-0) host the Yorktown Patriots (4-3, 1-2) in an all-Arlington meeting. Bragging rights also will be of prime significance, but playoff seedings for each team and a possible Liberty District title, at least in the case of W-L, could be at stake as well.
Two other big public-school neighborhood rivalry games that already have been played were between the Madison Warhawks and Marshall Statesmen and Madison and the Oakton Cougars.
There was no suspense in either. Madison won both by blowouts, 42-6, over Marshall and 56-7 against Oakton. Same when Washington-Liberty routed Wakefield, 39-0, in an all-Arlington game.
Arlington rivals Wakefield and Yorktown play Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Yorktown.
