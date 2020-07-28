Oh my. These guys throw much harder than high-schoolers.
That’s an initial impression when attending and watching college baseball players compete in the first-year Northern Virginia Collegiate League this July, where games are held at Waters Field and Madison High School in Vienna.
If sitting behind home plate, the zip and sound of the pitchers’ fastballs are noticed immediately. It’s very common to see and hear such heaters topping 90 mph from multiple players – maybe two or three in one game.
In comparison, for those who regularly watch a lot of high-school baseball, a 90-mph fastball is not a common occurrence. A spectator might go all season and not come upon any such fast-thrown pitch.
These college-league pitchers have better control, so they are more aggressive in how they attack the strike zone. They throw inside and higher in the zone with regularity. High-school hurlers prefer to work the outside corners and lower in the zone.
There are other types of differences quickly noticed when comparing high-school and the college players in this summer league.
Most of the participants are bigger and much quicker and faster at just about everything. The swiftness of their bat speeds is certainly noticeable. So is how much farther and harder they can hit the ball.
Outfielders and infielders have stronger and more accurate throwing arms. A baserunner trying to advance from first to third on a single to right field isn’t an automatic, often as is the case in high school.
A catcher’s throw from home to second base trying to cut down a runner trying to steal arrives faster and often more on target.
Basically, college-league players are bigger, faster and stronger. So naturally, the game is advanced – and more fun to watch.
