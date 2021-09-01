Bishop O’Connell’s Jack O’Connor is one of 26 players named to the 2021 18U National Baseball Team.
The squad will compete in a seven-game series against Canada Sept. 3-9 in Bradenton and Sarasota, FL. The series replaces the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup, which was postponed to 2022.
A right-handed pitcher, O’Connor has committed to the University of Virginia.
2021 18U National Team roster
(Name; Position; Hometown; School)
Joe Allen; RHP; Hampton Falls, N.H.; Winnacunnet
^Kade Anderson; LHP; Madisonville, La.; St. Paul's
RJ Austin; UTIL; Atlanta, Ga.; Pace Academy
*^Karson Bowen; C; Anaheim Hills, Calif.; Orange Lutheran
*^Ryan Clifford; OF/1B; Raleigh, N.C.; Pro5 Academy
Andrew Dutkanych; RHP; Indianapolis, Ind.; Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory
Jackson Ferris; LHP; Mount Airy, N.C.; IMG Academy
Cade Fisher; LHP; Dalton, Ga.; Northwest Whitfield County
^Walter Ford; RHP; McCalla, Ala.; McAdory
Elijah Green; OF; Windermere, Fla.; IMG Academy
Gavin Guidry; UTIL; Lake Charles, La.; Alfred M. Barbe
Jackson Holliday; MIF; Stillwater, Okla.; Stillwater
Jayden Hylton; 1B; Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Palm Beach Gardens
^Walker Jenkins; OF; Oak Island, N.C.; South Brunswick
*Termarr Johnson; MIF; Atlanta, Ga.; Mays
Druw Jones; OF; Suwanee, Ga.; Wesleyan
Michael Kennedy; LHP; Troy, N.Y.; Troy
Gavin Kilen; MIF; Milton, Wis.; Milton
Paxton Kling; OF; Roaring Spring, Pa.; Central
^Blake Mitchell; UTIL; Sinton, Texas; Sinton
Owen Murphy; UTIL; Riverside, Ill.; Riverside Brookfield
Jack O'Connor; RHP; Arlington, Va.; Bishop O’Connell
Brennan Phillips; LHP; Owasso, Okla.; Owasso
*Louis Rodriguez; RHP; Long Beach, Calif.; Orange Lutheran
Oliver Santos; LHP; Newport Coast, Calif.; Orange Lutheran
Riley Stanford; OF/RHP; Gainesville, Ga.; Buford
*Denotes USA Baseball National Team alum
^Denotes past NTDP participant
