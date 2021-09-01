baseball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Bishop O’Connell’s Jack O’Connor is one of 26 players named to the 2021 18U National Baseball Team.

The squad will compete in a seven-game series against Canada Sept. 3-9 in Bradenton and Sarasota, FL. The series replaces the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup, which was postponed to 2022.

A right-handed pitcher, O’Connor has committed to the University of Virginia.

2021 18U National Team roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Joe Allen; RHP; Hampton Falls, N.H.; Winnacunnet

^Kade Anderson; LHP; Madisonville, La.; St. Paul's

RJ Austin; UTIL; Atlanta, Ga.; Pace Academy

*^Karson Bowen; C; Anaheim Hills, Calif.; Orange Lutheran

*^Ryan Clifford; OF/1B; Raleigh, N.C.; Pro5 Academy

Andrew Dutkanych; RHP; Indianapolis, Ind.; Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory

Jackson Ferris; LHP; Mount Airy, N.C.; IMG Academy

Cade Fisher; LHP; Dalton, Ga.; Northwest Whitfield County

^Walter Ford; RHP; McCalla, Ala.; McAdory

Elijah Green; OF; Windermere, Fla.; IMG Academy

Gavin Guidry; UTIL; Lake Charles, La.; Alfred M. Barbe

Jackson Holliday; MIF; Stillwater, Okla.; Stillwater

Jayden Hylton; 1B; Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Palm Beach Gardens

^Walker Jenkins; OF; Oak Island, N.C.; South Brunswick

*Termarr Johnson; MIF; Atlanta, Ga.; Mays

Druw Jones; OF; Suwanee, Ga.; Wesleyan

Michael Kennedy; LHP; Troy, N.Y.; Troy

Gavin Kilen; MIF; Milton, Wis.; Milton

Paxton Kling; OF; Roaring Spring, Pa.; Central

^Blake Mitchell; UTIL; Sinton, Texas; Sinton

Owen Murphy; UTIL; Riverside, Ill.; Riverside Brookfield

Jack O'Connor; RHP; Arlington, Va.; Bishop O’Connell

Brennan Phillips; LHP; Owasso, Okla.; Owasso

*Louis Rodriguez; RHP; Long Beach, Calif.; Orange Lutheran

Oliver Santos; LHP; Newport Coast, Calif.; Orange Lutheran

Riley Stanford; OF/RHP; Gainesville, Ga.; Buford

*Denotes USA Baseball National Team alum

^Denotes past NTDP participant

