The 19th annual books & ball girls basketball clinic for players ages kindergarten through the eighth grade, which is hosted by the Flint Hill School’s girls high-school basketball program, is Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the school’s lower/middle school campus. Moms or adults also can participate with the youngsters. All levels of experience is welcome.
The popular clinic focuses on fundamentals of the game through drills and games.
The cost to enter is to bring at least one used or new book, a youth book or otherwise.
For more information, contact Flint Hill girls head basketball coach Jody Patrick at: jpatrick@flinthill.org.
