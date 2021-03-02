McLean High School senior forward Nate Legg and Madison High senior forwards Logan Spafford and Colin Tuft were 6D North Region first-team selections in boys basketball this season.
Spafford and Tuft helped Madison reach the championship game of the region tournament.
Langley High guard Amr Areikat was second-team all-region.
In the boys National District, Marshall High’s Andrew Heiden made first team and Ilias Hwang and Gavin Bundy were selected second team. Marshall’s Matthew Lenert made the all-defensive squad.
In the Concorde District, Oakton High’s Sean Kelly and Nick Toole made second team. Alex Dimitri was chosen honorable mention and to the all-defensive team.
Spafford and Tuft made first-team all-Concorde District.
In the Liberty District, Areikat was chosen to the first team and Langley’s Jiaan Sehhat and Jonathan Reiss made second-team. Reiss made the all-defensive team. Legg was chosen the district’s Player of the Year.
