BASEBALL

BRENTSVILLE 9, SKYLINE 4: The top-seeded Tigers (18-3) led 7-2 after the first two innings en route to the Class 3 Region B semifinal win Tuesday. With the victory, Brentsville advances to states.

Donavan Boles led Brentsville with three RBI. Charlie Monfort picked up the win. He struck out three and gave up four runs (two earned) and four hits in three innings.

Brentsville hosts Caroline Thursday at 6 p.m. in the region final.

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 3, COLONIAL FORGE 0: Ryan Marohn and Mason Butash combined for 12 strikeouts and allowing six hits in seven innings as top-seeded Freedom (21-3) won the Class 6 Region B quarterfinal.

Marohn struck out 10 in six innings and gave up five hits for the win.

Hope took the loss for the Eagles (17-7). He started the game and pitched six innings, allowing three runs and two hits and three walks and striking out six.

Freedom hosts Colgan Thursday at 6 p.m. for the region championship.

SOFTBALL

BRENTSVILLE 12, GOOCHLAND 5: Kate Search and McKenna Meares both homered for the top-seeded Tigers (16-6) in Tuesday’s Class 3 Region B semifinal victory. The two combined for seven RBI.

Danielle Clem got the win. She gave up 13 hits and five runs (four earned) in seven innings.

Brentsville hosts the region final Thursday at 6 p.m. against Skyline. The Tigers also advance to states.

GIRLS SOCCER

BRENTSVILLE 5, MAGGIE WALKER 1: In Tuesday's Class 3 Region B semifinal, Peyton McGovern opened the scoring with a first half penalty kick.

After the half, Chloe Layne scored off a Maddie Howells' assist. McGovern scored two more in the second half and Howells closed out the scoring with a late goal.

Valentina Nardone and Riley French also provided assists in the game. Savannah Vonderhaar, Madilyn Rolader, Reese Natysin, and Kyla Kaczmarczyk turned in tremendous defensive efforts. Haley Garber was in goal for the win. Brentsville is now 17-1 on the season and hosts Meridian High School Thursday in the region final, while also advancing to states.