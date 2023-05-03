GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 9, MANASSAS PARK 0: Payton Brown, Peyton McGovern, Valentina Nardone, Maddy Howells and Nicole Goodwin all scored first half goals Tuesday for Brentsville (5-0-0, 9-1-0).
Mary Kate Mills and Aubrey Earman closed out the scoring in the second.
Riley French, Chloe Layne, Cara Lawhead and Kyla Kaczmarczyk all tallied assists on the night.
Manassas Park was led by a strong performance from sophomore Arianna Blanco.
BATTLEFIELD 5, GAINESVILLE 0: McKenna Kolasch opened up the scoring off an assist from Kyndal Shuler in the 9th minute. Shuler recorded the 2nd goal in the 16th minute. Lily Wright and Angela Kim (2) scored goals in the 2nd half.
Sarah Bain, Cammi Beckmeyer, Zoey Kerns, Sara Schmall, Rylie Swenson, and Ella Vanroe defended well in front of Morgan Shively and Mikayla Slaiby for the shutout.
Battlefield is 7-0-2 in the Cedar Run District and 8-1-3 overall.
PATRIOT 9, OSBOURN 0: Callie Houtz scored three goals, Camille Daniel two and Melanie Berdak, Anna Korkos, Braeyln Medina and Elena Scianna each scored one for Patriot (6-3, 7-4).
OTHER SCORES
John Champe 4, Osbourn Park 2
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 4, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Jason Carcamo scored two goals and had one assist for Osbourn Park (6-2-3, 7-2-4).
Jason Soto and Zach Golonaski each had a goal, and Brandon Soto had one assist.
Jorge Ortega led the Yellow Jackets with his strong play in the midfield who also added an assist in the match.
OSBOURN 6, PATRIOT 1: Cooper Noseworthy led Osbourn’s attack with 1 goal and 2 assists. Ahmed Chirinos scored 2. Joseph Adebiyi had a goal and an assist.
Jaiden Borba scored a goal assisted by Erith Garcia. Osbourn improves to 11-0-0 in the Cedar Run District and 13-0-0 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 4, GAINESVILLE 1: Battlefield goals were scored by Yazan Yaghmmour, Manzi Siibo, Robbie Karas, and Carter Cramp. Battlefield is 8-2-1 in the Cedar Run District and 9-3-1 overall.
Mathew Carlin had an assist. Nick Herrera scored the goal for Gainesville (3-7-1, 4-8-2).
MANASSAS PARK 3, BRENTSVILLE 1: Brentsville's lone goal was scored by Blake Fletcher. Wyatt Vonderhaar had 12 saves in goal for Brentsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.