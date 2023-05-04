GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 2, BROAD RUN 1: The visiting Tigers overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to improve to 10-1 overall.
Maddy Howells tied the game at one with a left-footed finish.
Valentina Nardone assisted the game winner off a corner kick that Peyton McGovern headed home to the far post.
Emma Cornwell, Madilyn Rolader, Savannah Vonderhaar, Reese Natysin, and Kyla Kaczmarczyk all turned in strong defensive performances to close out the win.
COLGAN 7, WOODBRIDGE 0: Mia Arevalo-Delcid scored three goals, Anika Berger two and Olivia Becker and Emme Rivera one each.
Assists went to Amy Angel (3), Cassie Villafan, Tiana Cruz, Anna Simmons and Rivera. Colgan is 8-1-1 in the Cardinal District and 10-1-1 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 4, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Autumn Hottle and Emory Davis scored in the 1st half to lead the Bobcats to a 2-0 halftime lead.
Kyndal Shuler scored both goals in the 2nd half. A tremendous team defensive effort along with 4 saves from Morgan Shively helped secure the shutout.
Battlefield is now 8-0-2 in the Cedar Run District and 9-1-3 overall.
BASEBALL
OSBOURN PARK 5, FAUQUIER 4: Hayden Jackson's walk-off single scored two runs to lift the host Yellow Jackets (7-8) to the non-district win Wednesday.
Fauquier led 4-0 after three innings before Osbourn Park rallied. The Yellow Jackets scored one run in the bottom of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings before recording their final two in the seventh.
Jackson finished the game 3 for 4 from the plate.
Eli Laughman got the win in relief. He struck out three in 1.1 innings and allowed no hits, walks or runs.
SOFTBALL
WOODBRIDGE 14, JOHN CHAMPE 8: Mya Foster recorded three RBI and Jada Holt, Trinity Roth, Alexa McMillian and Grace Clary two each in the host Vikings' non-district win (12-4).
Holt hit a homer and Roth and Clary each had three hits. Ella Ladner also had three hits for Woodbridge.
Clary struck out six and allowed eight runs (seven earned), two walks and nine hits for the win.
GAR-FIELD 6, POTOMAC 2: Amaya McPherson struck out six and allowed two runs (one earned), no walks and five hits in the Red Wolves' Cardinal District victory.
Hailey Aragon and Katya Figaro each had two RBI for Gar-Field (2-6, 5-9).
BOYS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 14, MASSAPONAX 4: On Senior Night for Colonial Forge (9-3 Commonwealth District record), Ryan Bondgren and Cael Sandberg scored 3 goals, AJ Riley, Kevin McGowan and Reef Krug all had 2 goals, and Mike Zant and Michael Goben each scored one goal.
Riley also had 2 assists. Colonial Forge was a collective 17/20 for faceoff wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.