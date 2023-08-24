Brentsville hosted a girls golf invitational at Stonewall Golf Course August 15th.
Forty girls participated. Ashika Vuradi from Independence High School won first place with a score of 70.
Stone Bridge's Alisha Gupta came in second place with a 73.
Taylor Davis (Salem HS, Roanoke) and Keya Naik (Independence) both tied with a 75 and David won the scorecard tie break to secure 3rd.
Brentsville's Addison Butler tied for 8th with an 80.
Head women's golf coaches from UVA, JMU, Bridgewater, VWU and Shepherd University in attendance. They walked and rode along with prospective players.
