BRENTSVILLE 28, SHERANDO 21: Nico Orlando recovered a fumble inside Brentsville’s 5-yard line with 53 seconds remaining in the game to seal the non-district victory.

Orlando led Brentsville with 106 rushing yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns. Quarterback Caleb Alexander added 60 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

Alexander was also 9 of 18 for 147 yards and one interception.

Tyler Owens recorded a team-high four receptions for 37 yards. Wyatt Vonderharr caught three passes for 95 yards.

Defensively, Owens, Orlando and White each had seven tackles. White added a sack and an interception. Owens had an interception and Max Apesa and Joey Wolfe each had a sack each.

OSBOURN PARK 61, MANASSAS PARK 0: Matt Brown ran for three touchdowns and Adrian Cabrera threw for three touchdowns as the visiting Yellow Jackets won their season opener.

Brown finished the game with 159 yards on 14 carries. Cabrera was 7 of 12 for 113 yards passing. Jailen Tibbs also threw a touchdown pass and Cabrera ran for a touchdown.

Caden Thornton caught two passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns and Michael Okeneh two receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown. Julius Palza caught the other TD pass and totaled three receptions for 62 yards. He also returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, Jonathan Bray led Osbourn Park with 10 tackles and one interception. Rutilio Argueta-Alvarez added seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

LAKE BRADDOCK 48, COLGAN 19: George Hall III threw two touchdown passes for Tyler Henry in the Sharks’ season-opening loss.

Ethan Norah returned an interception 64 yards for Colgan’s other touchdown. Norah added 14 total tackles along with two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 38, FOREST PARK 0: The visiting Wildcats led 24-0 at halftime.

For Forest Park (0-1), Carson Fossum was 14 of 21 passing for 77 yards. Justin Musselman caught six passes for 34 yards.

WESTFIELD 35, PATRIOT 7: Tyler Knutson connected with Drew Hube for a 22-yard pass in the third quarter for the host Pioneers’ only touchdown.