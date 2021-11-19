They’d reached an impasse.

The Class 3 Northwestern District head football coaches needed to select an offensive player of the year during their all-district meeting Nov. 10, but no one had agreed yet on a unanimous choice among the group of nominees.

Something had to give.

To break the logjam, Warren County’s Jerry Sarchet suggested a name no one had considered until now. What about Brentsville’s Tyler Nix?

In Sarchet’s mind, there was no one boasting phenomenal offensive stats like a rusher with 1,500 yards or a passer with 2,000 yards.

Sarchet, a former John Paul the Great head coach who also coached the offensive line there, said Nix was the top player on the field in each game he saw Nix play.

A quick look at film showed how Nix had dominated opponents all season at right guard with a mix of size, power and agility. One play in particular stood out.

It occurred in Brentsville’s Sept. 24 game against Meridian. On fourth down with under two minutes left and Brentsville leading, the Tigers called timeout.

Brentsville offensive coordinator Obie Woods saw Meridian was bringing a safety down to stack the box with more players than Brentsville and decided to run. In the huddle, Nix told Woods, “Run behind me coach.”

Brentsville did. And the 6-foot-3, 275-pound all-state wrestler took care of the rest. With one block, he took out a defensive lineman and a linebacker to give running back Bryce Jackson enough room to scoot through for the first down and seal a 23-20 win.

Skyline’s Heath Gilbert seconded Sarchet’s recommendation. As the other coaches thought more about Nix’s merits, they realized he deserved the honor as well. Within five minutes of Sarchet’s proposal, the district had its offensive player of the year.

“Tyler has been a big part of our offense,” said Brentsville head coach Loren White. “He’s earned it. I could not agree more.”

White initially nominated Jackson as the player of the year. The choice made sense.

Usually skill players, and in particular quarterbacks and running backs, are the leading contenders for any player of the year award.

And Jackson, in his first year with the Tigers after transferring from Patriot, warranted serious consideration after scoring 16 touchdowns and rushing for 890 yards during the regular season. His numbers could have been higher had White not pulled him out in the second half of four lop-sided victories.

The offensive lineman, though, rarely receives such recognition given the anonymity associated with the underappreciated position.

Potomac graduate Donte Wilkins is the last player from a Prince William County high school to earn the distinction in 2012 when the Cardinal District selected him as its offensive player of the year. The only other local lineman to claim the honor since 1998 is Hylton graduate David Stevenson.

Now Nix joined that special club even if it came as a surprise.

When White announced the player of the year winner at the end of the Nov. 11 practice, many of Nix’s teammates were shocked. Even Nix was caught off-guard. He expected to hear a quarterback or running back’s name as well.

“I think they thought maybe coach messed up, he’s tired,” White said.

But the brief silence quickly turned to applause. Nix, a modest kid, even allowed a small grin to cross his face.

When Nix told his mother Kimberly the news later that night, she burst into tears. His father Jeremy beamed with pride.

“It’s definitely a confidence boost,” Nix said. “That doesn’t happen too much. This was more of this just really happened.”

Jackson loves running behind Nix, especially when Brentsville runs two plays in particular. Each time either of those two plays is called, Jackson knows the outcome. It’s automatic.

“When I follow No. 77, we’re getting 20-plus yards,” Jackson said.

Nix has started on Brentsville’s offensive line since freshman year. He missed Brentsville’s first two games with a sprained medial collateral ligament, but has been a mainstay upfront ever since.

As a sophomore, he earned first-team all-district and all-region honors. This season, he’s the anchor of a line that’s allowed Brentsville to rush for over 2,200 yards and pass for over 1,000 as a team.

The Tigers (9-2) will count on him again Friday when they host James Monroe (6-5) in the Class 3 Region B semifinals. A win gives Brentsville a school-record-tying 10th win and moves it one victory away from the school’s first-ever state semifinal berth.

No one enjoys Nix’s presence than sophomore Caleb Alexander. A first-year varsity starter at quarterback, Alexander has relied on Nix’s abilities to protect him in the pocket and his wisdom to lift his spirts and enhance his confidence.

A couple weeks ago at practice, Nix checked in with Alexander after noticing Alexander seemed despondent. Alexander was down on himself for not executing as well as he wanted to.

Nix came over and told Alexander what he needed to hear.

“I knew I had to step it up,” said Alexander, who has thrown 12 touchdown passes this season and run for eight more. “I know to follow him.”