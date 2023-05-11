BRENTSVILLE 17, WARREN COUNTY 1 (five innings): Natalie Quinlan hit two homers and finished with nine RBI in the Tigers' Class 3 Northwestern District win on the road Wednesday.
Quinlan drove in runs on a sacrifice fly in the second inning, a grand slam in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth. The Christopher Newport commitment has 11 homers on the season and 54 RBI. She has 23 career homers.
Danielle Clem got the win. She allowed six hits, one run and two walks in five innings.
Brentsville is 12-5 overall and 5-2 in the district.
WOODBRIDGE 11, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Grace Clary went 3 for 3 from the plate with two runs scored and three RBI and was the winning pitcher.
She struck out nine and allowed two hits in five innings for Woodbridge (10-0, 13-4).
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 18, GAINESVILLE 4: Visiting Freedom (10-3, 13-6) led 14-0 after the first two innings.
