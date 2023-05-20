Natalie Quinlan entered the program and state softball record books Friday in Brentsville’s 18-0 five-inning win over visiting Manassas Park.

The senior third baseman hit her 25th career home run, which sets a new mark. She also totaled six RBI, which gives her 61 for the season. That total is first among single-season RBI leaders in state history, according to the Virginia High School League record book.

The previous record was 57 set by Turner Ashby’s Misty Hall in 2006.

Quinlan finished the night 2 for 4 with three runs scored. The Christopher Newport University commitment has 13 homers this season, while hitting .516.

With Friday’s win, the Tigers earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s Class 3 Region B Tournament. Brentsville (14-6) hosts Culpeper May 25 at 6 p.m. in a region quarterfinal.

Reagan Cullen and Natalie Marvin also had a productive night Friday. Cullen was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and three RBI and Marvin was 2 for 4 with three RBI and one run scored.

Sammy Littleford-Qreitem was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI and McKenna Meares was 3 for 4 with one run scored.

Danielle Clem and Cullen combined on a two-hitter with Clem getting the win.

FOREST PARK 7, GAR-FIELD 3: In the consolation game of the Cardinal District Tournament, Lexi Murphy recorded three RBI to lead Forest Park.

Murphy was also the winning pitcher. She struck out four and gave up eight hits, three runs (one earned) and three walks in seven innings.