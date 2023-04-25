BASEBALL
COLGAN 4, GAINESVILLE 1: Brett Renfrow totaled all four RBI and hit a homer to lead Colgan's offense Monday. Renfrow's single in the first provided the game's first two runs.
The Virginia Tech signee also struck out 12 and allowed four hits, two walks and no earned runs in the seven-inning, complete-game victory. Colgan is now 13-1.
GAR-FIELD 20, PARK VIEW-STERLING 4 (five innings): Mel Turcios and Brandon Cook II each went 3 for 4 with three RBI in the Red Wolves' non-district win.
Adrian Membreno was 4 for 4 for Gar-Field (8-6). Cook was the winning pitcher. He struck out two and allowed two runs, five hits and two walks in three innings.
COLONIAL FORGE 8, PATRIOT 7: Zyhir Hope's walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth provided two runs and gave the Eagles (11-3) the non-district win Monday.
Grayden Lenahan hit a grand slam for Patriot (9-4). Kameron Mahoney and Mason Wells also hit homers for the Pioneers.
SOFTBALL
COLGAN 1, MADISON 0: Dorsey Grose tossed a five-hitter in the Sharks' non-district win Monday on the road. Grose struck out five in seven innings.
Izzy Adame recorded the game's lone RBI in the top of the third, bringing in Cate Russian. Colgan is now 10-4 overall.
OSBOURN 5, MOUNT VERNON 1: Rhyannon Stanley struck out 13 and allowed no earned runs and two hits in the seven-inning, complete game victory for Osbourn (5-7).
JOHN CHAMPE 6, GAINESVILLE 0: The visiting Knights held the Cardinals (2-6, 5-7) to one hit.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 7, GAR-FIELD 0: Mia Arevalo-Delcid and Tiana Cruz each scored two goals for the Sharks (6-1-1, 8-1-1). Arianna Garcia and Miley Roa each had one. And the other score came off an own goal.
Anna Simmons and Anika Berger each had two assists and Olivia Becker and Emma Braxton one each.
FOREST PARK 10, POTOMAC 1: Nicole Cargill and Kaylie Scherer each had three goals for the Bruins (7-1-0, 8-1-1).
BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 3, COLGAN 0: Mosawer Baig scored a goal in each half and Jefferson Lopez Coreas tallied the final score from 30 yards out in the Red Wolves' Cardinal District win.
Gar-Field is now 5-2-1 in the district.
OTHER SCORES
Potomac 1, Forest Park 0
Woodbridge 1, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
Unity Reed 7, John Champe 0
BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 19, OSBOURN 0: For Patriot (5-4), Tyler Schmelzer had four goals, Sam Fernandez three, Brody McClure, Mason DeBottis and Christian Chandler two each and Wyatt Holden, Patrick Wilkinson, Owen Bruno, Josh Shearer, Colby Silver and Connor Power one each.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 13, COLONIAL FORGE 6: For Colonial Forge (6-3 in the Commonwealth District), Khyri Hawkins, AJ Riley, Ryan Bondgren, Ciaran Donovan, Cael Sandberg and Ian Bennett scored goals.
Riley won 67 percent of his faceoffs. Mountain View led 3-2 at halftime.
GIRLS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 18, OSBOURN 0: Chloe Annibell led Patriot with six goals, one assist, one ground ball and two draw controls.
Jordan Scott added four goals, two assists, three caused turnovers and two draw controls, Mary Cammas 3 goals, 2 draw controls, 1 caused turnover and one ground ball, Faith Fernandez 2 goals, 3 assists, 1 ground ball and 3 draw controls, Karson Ophof 4 assists and four groundballs, Olivia Ozark 2 goals and 1 assist, Madison Crannell 1 assist and one caused turnover, Jordyn Trost-two caused turnovers and two ground balls and Rebecca Violett one ground ball.
Goalie Katie Sullivan recorded five saves and one ground ball.
