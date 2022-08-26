For George Rizzo and his younger sister, Lanny Rizzo, they recently shared in the ultimate high-school accomplishment.
On the same day and just a few miles apart in the Richmond vicinity, the former Oakton siblings were members of different Highland School teams of Warrenton that won Division II private-school state-tournament championship games.
In an afternoon baseball game at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights, George Rizzo was the starting centerfielder for the Highland team that topped Greenbrier Christian Academy, 10-7, in the final to finish the season 29-2. Then, in an evening soccer match, Lanny Rizzo was a junior forward for the Highland girls team that won in penalty kicks over Covenant in the state final in Glen Allen.
Both Rizzos previously attended Flint Hill School, where they were involved in the same sports.
“It was a great final high-school season and a great last day,” said George Rizzo, a senior.
After the baseball team won the afternoon state-championship game south of Richmond, on its return trip home, the team bus stopped a few miles north in Glen Allen to watch the Hawks soccer team win the state crown.
“I can’t believe how that day worked out and we got to see both games,” said Eric Rizzo, the father of George and Lanny. “What a day.”
Next for George Rizzo will be college baseball at George Washington University, which plays its home games at Barcroft Park in Arlington.
“That’s where I wanted to go,” George Rizzo said.
George Rizzo had a standout final high-school season for Highlands. He batted .344 and led the team in runs scored (32) and hits (31). George Rizzo drove in 20 runs, had a team-high four triples to go with two doubles and one home run. His fielding percentage was perfect.
In the state-championship game, George Rizzo had a hit, one RBI, walked once and made good defensive plays in centerfield. In a 12-11 tourney-semifinal win over Steward School, he had two hits including a double, scored two runs and walked once. He walked four times, had an RBI, stole a base and scored one run in a state-quarterfinal victory.
For his efforts, George Rizzo was chosen first-team Division II all-state.
A year ago, Highland finished second in the state tournament, so the team was determined to win the crown this year. The Hawks did so with George Rizzo having his best high-school season.
“We didn’t get what we expected last year,” George Rizzo said. “But that lit a fire under us, something clicked and it all fell into place this season and worked out. For me, the biggest thing this season was being confident and understanding my skill level and how to translate that.”
Following the high-school season, George Rizzo played in July for the Rough Riders of the wooden-bat Northern Virginia College League. Despite a back injury, he batted .286 with two doubles and three RBI, and he stole seven bases.
Some of George Rizzo’s former Flint Hill teammates also played for the Rough Riders.
“It was sure fun to play on a team with them again,” he said.
