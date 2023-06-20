Bryce Eldridge is the best two-way prospect in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft

Even the scout sitting in Bryce Eldridge’s living room who asked the question was taken aback at his answer.

The question was simple enough, what is his baseball dream?

The Virginia Class 6 and Gatorade Player of the Year didn’t mention winning a World Series or an MVP or a Cy Young or Silver Slugger award. Humbly, but firmly, Eldridge said his eyes are fixed on Cooperstown.

The 2023 Madison High School graduate’s first steps on a possible journey toward the Baseball Hall of Fame may come soon, as he is a projected first-round pick when the three-day Major League Baseball draft begins July 9.

With so much attention swirling around him this season, the 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher and power-hitting left-handed batter delivered in helping lead the Warhawks to the state title.

He posted an 11-0 record, while striking out 88 batters in 53.2 innings and posting an ERA of 1.30. As an offensive threat, Eldridge batted .420 with 18 runs, six doubles, nine home runs and 25 RBI. And as a first baseman, Eldridge had a fielding percentage of .987 with one error.

All of that and more is why the 18-year-old Eldridge attracted hordes of scouts all season and some major league executives, including Baltimore Orioles’ general manager Mike Elias. And it’s why Madison head coach Mark Gjormand considers Eldridge the best high school player in the country.

“He’s got every tool known to man in baseball, so that stands out, but it's more so how hard he works and what he's done with the tools,” Gjormand said. “If he's not [a first-round pick], then there's a lot of people that don't know baseball that are getting paid a lot of money because this kid’s a no-brainer.”

NEXT UP

Madison has produced its fair share of baseball talent over the years. In fact, eight Madison graduates have been selected straight out of high school since the draft began in 1965.

Left-handed pitcher Jay Franklin was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 draft by the San Diego Padres. Mike Wallace, another future major leaguer and left-handed pitcher, went in the fourth round to Philadelphia in the 1969 draft. Most recently, the Chicago Cubs selected James Triantos in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Eldridge is clearly next in line.

Gjormand, a Vienna native who has run Madison’s baseball program since 1996, first saw Eldridge play at the age of nine against 10-year-olds at a Little League district championship in McLean.

Monitoring his progress from afar over the years, Gjormand knew Eldridge would become a Warhawk in due time.

"When we got him here as a freshman, he was such a good hitter,” Gjormand said. “Not just a power hitter, he's a pure hitter, but he didn't understand the art of really going in [the opposite] direction and hitting backside.”

Eldridge kept working. Whether at school or at Herndon's R&D Baseball Academy, he spent hours in the batting cage fine-tuning his mechanics, honing his tools for both power and average and becoming a spray hitter. He improved so much that his home runs often traveled well over 400 feet.

“I've learned to get more out of my legs and be more efficient with my body,” Eldridge said.

2023 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft • Dates: Sunday, July 9 (Round 1, 2); Monday, July 10 (Rounds 3-10); Tuesday, July 11 (Rounds 11-20) • Start times: 7 p.m. ET Sunday | 2 p.m. ET Monday | 2 p.m. ET Tuesday • TV channels: ESPN, MLB Network (Round 1) • Live streams: Fubo, Watch ESPN, MLB.com, MLB App (Round 1)

Then there are his skills on the mound. Consistently hitting the mid-90s on the radar gun with some deliveries reaching 97 mph, he combines velocity and reliable command.

Eldridge is quick to credit his father Ben and his mother Beth for getting him to where he is.

“I wouldn't be where I am without [them],” he says. “There's obviously a lot of pressure that comes with me playing here and having all these people expecting me to be Superman. But they really calm me down and I don't really let that affect me too much. Sometimes I'll be bummed out, have a bad game, [and] they'll be the first ones to tell me it's ok.”

Eldridge has the option of going to college. He committed to Alabama as a ninth-grader, knowing even before then that he wanted to go to a program in the Southeastern Conference.

Becoming a devoted fan of the Crimson Tide as a kid during the years A.J. McCarron quarterbacked the football team to repeat national championships, Eldridge didn’t need to think too hard when the offer came.

Despite the news in May that head baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired for allegedly providing inside information to a bettor in Cincinnati, Eldridge remains steadfast in his commitment to the Alabama program if he ends going to college instead of turning pro.

"I committed there for a reason. I love the school. I love the campus. I love the people around there," Eldridge said.

ABOVE THE REST

It was Eldridge's prodigious size that gave Ben and Beth an inkling that their son would command the attention of others so easily.

"I would say he was treated older than he was from the time he was practically in kindergarten," Beth said.

Standing head-and-shoulders above his peers, he quickly earned the nickname "Mr. B" from his classmates before their teacher nixed that idea in a hurry.

But the continual assumption that he was older than his actual age, and the treatment that came with it, put Eldridge in a unique position. To hear his parents tell it, all he could do was respond accordingly, which is exactly what happened.

"I'm still the nervous dad, and he just holds it together," Ben said.

"When he was 9 or 10 people would, I guess, joke, or maybe they were serious, because they're like, 'oh my God, he's going to be playing for the Nats one day' and we would just say 'yeah, right,'" Beth laughed. "But I think deep down we knew that, as crazy as it sounded, it was a possibility.”

With his ability to throw and hit, Eldridge is described as the “American Ohtani” in deference to the Los Angeles Angels’ superstar.

Eldridge said he would like the opportunity to do both at the next level.

“The general idea is to let me try out both and maybe one will get better than the other, or maybe it doesn't,” Eldridge says. “I think I do both at a high level now, so I don't see why you don't let me try both.”

As a baseball mom, Beth works during games to separate herself from the distractions of knowing that more than a dozen radar guns are focused on her son when he toes the rubber.

Bryce Eldridge has racked up numerous honors: The 2023 Virginia Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year The 2023 Virginia High School League Class 6 state baseball player of the year USA Baseball’s 2022 Richard W. “Dick” Case winner as the organization’s top player

As much as she and Ben try to follow Eldridge 's laid-back lead in handling the surrealness of the situation, they can't help but think back to what people would tell them as their boy's talents began to flourish.

Then there was the time at a regional Little League tournament at East Carolina University, when one of the team's coaches looked to motivate the players by reminding them that with enough work, they would play full-time at a facility like the 5,000-seat Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Well, not the whole team.

"Except for you," the coach said to Eldridge. "You'll be playing in the SEC."

CLOSING IN

Eldridge’s leadership was instrumental in Madison returning to states after bowing out in the first round of regionals in 2022. It's an area where he’s grown the most as his coach has made him the leader of his class through the years.

“He leads by example, but the biggest thing is [that] when your best player is your leader, you’ve got something special,” Gjormand said. “We've got a tremendous team, but [Eldridge] is really the guy that backs it up and when he speaks to these guys, they listen to everything he says.”

It also helps when the face of your team was the MVP of the U-18 Baseball World Cup last fall. Just reminding his father of that accomplishment brings tears to his eyes and goosebumps to his arms.

Eldridge’s three-run home run in the seventh inning of the final gave the USA a 5-1 lead over Chinese Taipei. He recorded the game’s final three outs in the bottom of the inning for good measure, as the latest chapter in his All-American story ended with a world championship.

For his efforts, he won USA Baseball’s 2022 Richard W. “Dick” Case award as the organization’s top player.

Madison baseball players drafted out of high school Other Madison graduates selected straight out of high school in the MLB Draft:

There’s no doubt Eldridge thrives in high-pressure situations.

Ben’s younger brother, Chris, is the guitarist for the Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band Punch Brothers. While visiting Nashville a couple years ago, Ben and Eldridge spent time with Chris, and the youngest Eldridge picked his uncle’s brain on the wherewithal it takes to perform at one’s best in front of as much as 25,000 people.

“I just sat over on the side listening to them, going back and forth about it and just the mentality that you have to have to be able to walk out and do that,” Ben said. “What I realized too at that point was … [that] they have that same mentality. We’ve gotta go out and perform in front of all these people, but we're just gonna go do it.

“It was just really cool to sit there and listen to those two talk about the similarities of being on a concert stage at Red Rocks in Colorado or pitching at the Baseball World Cup … You have to be different to be able to perform at that level. I think all these kids that you'll see going in the draft are different, and fortunately he's one of those.”

Eldridge’s peers hold him in the highest regard, perhaps none more than his friend, Westfield’s Jonny Farmelo. The two shared the Concorde District Player of the Year honor.

Farmelo, a University of Virginia commitment, has a good chance at being selected high as well in the draft, possibly on the first day when rounds one and two take place. Both are currently in Phoenix at the invite-only MLB Draft Combine this week.

“You would think with all the attention that [Eldridge] gets and all the hype around him, he would be somewhat Hollywood, but it's the exact opposite,” Farmelo said of the player he calls an “A-class guy.”

Eldridge’s high school career finished on the perfect note after he entered the state championship game in relief against Westfield June 10 with runners on first and second and nobody out in the fifth. He struck out the first three batters he faced to end the threat and then retired the Bulldogs in order in the sixth on 13 pitches.

Madison took the lead in the seventh, and it was up to Eldridge to finish things off for the Warhawks to clinch their sixth title in the program’s history.

When he struck out the final batter to close out the victory, Eldridge flung his glove high into the air, jumped up and down as his teammates charged toward him. In his final game as a Warhawk, Eldridge reveled at the bottom of a dogpile in front of the mound.

It stands to reason that it won’t be the last time his dream comes true.