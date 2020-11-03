Postseason district and region cross country championship races are annually held on the Burke Lake Park course this time of year in late October and early November.
This year, however, the usual busy course is quiet. Instead, only geese roam around, sometimes gathering at the usual crowded start/finish line as if waiting for the runners to appear.
The fall’s high-school sports seasons, including cross country, have been postponed in theory, at least, until the early spring (of 2021) because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That decision has left two local cross country teams – the McLean Highlanders girls and Oakton Cougars boys – eagerly waiting and hoping some kind of season does occur. Each has high hopes for the campaign, expecting to be serious district, region and state contenders.
The Oakton boys won district and region titles last fall, then finished second in the state. Oakton’s top five runners will return, if a season is held, and already are in shape and running faster times than last season.
Many of the Oakton runners, along with some from other schools, are participating in a fall program with club teams.
Oakton seniors Arnav Tikhe (first, 15:08), Garrett Woodhouse (third, 15:18), Bryce Buttrey (12th, 16:31) and Nelson Jenkins (21st, 17:11) placed high in a recent 5K high-school club race for juniors and seniors in Leesburg. Senior Zach Morse is another top runner for the Cougars, but did not participate in the Leesburg event.
Woodhouse won an individual district crown and was second in the region last fall. Tikhe was second in the district and sixth in the region in 2019.
“This is the time right now we would be in our postseason meets,” Oakton coach Matt Kroetch said. “We are returning our entire team and they are all fit and running well right now and hoping and preparing for a season. It’s a strong group and this is disappointing for them – waiting and not knowing.”
Top returners for the McLean girls are expected to be sophomores Anna Wells and Thais Rolly. Each finished in the top 10 in the Liberty District last season and top 15 in the region. Junior Serra Koca is another top runner.
McLean won the district title, was second in the region and seventh in the state last fall.
In that girls junior/senior 5K in Leesburg, Lilly Fowler from Langley High placed fifth (19:40). She was fifth in the district last season.
Langley also has the potential for a strong girls season.
Four runners from the Madison High School boys team participated in that Leesburg race. Aidan DiConti led the way by finishing eighth (16:13). Will Massey was ninth (16:14), Robbie Jenkins 15th (16:41) and Solomon Hutchins 18th (17:03).
There are other such club races scheduled in coming days.
