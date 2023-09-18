BRENTSVILLE 21, HANDLEY 7: Caleb Alexander threw for a career-high 335 yards Sept. 16 and accounted for all three touchdowns as the visiting Class Tigers (3-1) won on the road in their third-straight matchup against a Class 4 opponent.

Alexander was 21 of 29 passing with one interception. Charles McCullough caught two touchdown passes to go along with five receptions for 129 yards. Tyler Owens caught eight passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.

Nico Orlando was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 63 yards on nine carries.

Defensively, Theo Townsend and Langston White each had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss for Brentsville. White added a sack and Townsend an interception. Wyatt Vonderhaar had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks and converted all three extra-point attempts.

FOREST PARK 29, GWYNN PARK (MD) 0: The visiting Bruins won their second straight Sept. 15.

Landon Hunt ran 27 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Joziah Campbell added a 6-yard touchdown run.

CONNEXIONS LEADERSHIP ACADEMY (Baltimore, MD): 48, MANASSAS PARK 16: The host Cougars (0-4) scored their first points of the year Sept. 15 after being outscored 171-0 to start the season.

Sophomore Daniel Cuthbertson (25 carries, 187 yards) ran for both Manassas Park touchdowns, the first for four yards in the third quarter and the other off a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter. Sophomore defensive lineman Rene Funes added a safety.

Jonathan Alvarado rushed 12 times for 71 yards.