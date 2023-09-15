Calum O’Shea had six touchdowns on the night, and Battlefield gained 380 yards of offense in the first half as the Bobcats continued their perfect start to the season in Haymarket on Thursday with a 56-0 win over Woodbridge.

Battlefield (4-0) took the lead less than three minutes into the game with a 33-yard pass from the sophomore quarterback O’Shea to Braden Boggs and never looked back. The Vikings (1-3) showed little resistance against the Bobcats’ potent read-option offense led by O’Shea’s fast-growing dual-threat ability.

The big play was Woodbridge’s Achilles’ heel defensively, with the shortest Bobcat scoring play in the first half being Bryce Banning’s 24-yard run to double their lead later in the first.

“I thought we were balanced again,” Battlefield coach Greg Hatfield said. Everything comes down to, are you willing to work? Our kids are willing to be humble and take constructive criticism and work to get better, so we’re really proud of them.”

It remained 14-0 well into the second quarter, when O’Shea took over - first with a 27-yard run with 7:29 left in the half, then a trio of touchdown passes (the longest being a 67-yard flare pass to running back Sage Davis) in the final five minutes to put the game out of reach and institute a running clock for the entire second half.

Through the air and on the ground, O’Shea had 294 total yards in the first two quarters, with Hatfield crediting him for not trying “to do too much. He took what was there and played unselfishly.”

The Vikings had 67 yards of their own in the first half and just 30 more in the second before a 50-yard strike from freshman Denari Hill to Justin Swedock on the final play of the game.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know if they [Battlefield] have a whole lot of weaknesses,” Woodbridge coach Jimmy Longerbeam said. “They’re extremely well-coached, they’re very disciplined, they don’t make very many mistakes.

“If you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, it can get like this.”

BATTLEFIELD 56, WOODBRIDGE 0

Battlefield 14 28 14 0 – 56

Woodbridge 0 0 0 0 - 0

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

Boggs 33 pass from O'Shea (Karas kick), 9:30

Banning 24 run (Karas kick), 4:42

Second quarter

O'Shea 27 run (Karas kick), 7:29

Binkowski 45 pass from O'Shea (Karas kick), 4:45

Davis 67 pass from O'Shea (Karas kick), 2:23

Woodson 26 pass from O'Shea (Karas kick), 0:59

Third quarter

Banning 10 run (Karas kick), 10:13

Binkowski 13 pass from O'Shea (Karas kick), 5:15

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING - Battlefield: 28-224, O’Shea 7-91, Davis 9-34, Banning 5-64, Binkowski 1-7, Kerr 3-20, Campbell 3-8; Woodbridge: 14-15, Burgos 10-8, Hill 4-7

PASSING - Battlefield: O’Shea 11-14-0-216, Kerr 2-4-0-8; Woodbridge: Hill 7-25-2-125

RECEIVING - Battlefield: Banning 2-11, Boggs 2-44, Binkowski 3-64, Davis 2-66, Woodson 2-31, Harvey 1-3, Ramey 1-5; Woodbridge: Thomas 2-12, Lambert 2-44, M. Kamara 1-11, Burgos 1-8, Swedock 1-50