In his first start as Battlefield’s quarterback, Calum O’Shea had a night to remember.

The sophomore threw three first-half touchdown passes and finished the night 5 of 7 passing for 119 yards in the Bobcats’ 62-6 non-district home win Friday over Hylton.

Koven Smith puts on a show as Gainesville cruises past Potomac It took less than five minutes on Friday night for Gainesville running back Koven Smith to announce his presence as a playmaker in the 2023 hi…

Junior Sage Davis, also making his first start for Battlefield, added two rushing touchdowns. Cameron Binkowski and Brayden Kerr added one rushing touchdown each. Battlefield (1-0) rushed 18 times overall for 188 yards. Braden Boggs led the Bobcats with 50 rushing yards on four carries.

Boggs, Cole Woodson and Bryce Banning each caught a touchdown pass. Battlefield led 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime.

Davis started the scoring with back-to-back rushing touchdowns of 1 and 4 yards. O’Shean then hit Boggs for a 4-yard touchdown pass followed by Cameron Binkowski’s 4-yard TD run.

In the second quarter, O’Shea connected with Woodson for 5 yards and then Banning for 34 yards.

Alex Molina added a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter.