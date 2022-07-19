In addition to Division 1, four other local teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas clinched Northern Virginia Swimming League division championships with victories July 16. Three of those squads had 5-0 records.
The McLean Marlins (5-0) won Division 2, the Cardinal Hill Cardinals (5-0) were first in Division 4, the Lakevale Estates Dolphins (5-0) earned the Division 7 crown and the Hunter Mill Sharks (4-1) tied for first in Division 8.
For McLean, its last division championship was in 2010 when the Marlins also won Division 2.
On July 16 McLean defeated Crosspointe, 240-180.
McLean’s double race-winners were Nathan Lee, Natalie Thomas, Cayden Frantz, Kate Shumate, Ethan Shin and Cole Popovich. Henry Weeks, Caroline Wager, Lauren Thomas, George Williams, Juliana Capello, Veronika Walsh, Christina Lee, Henry Williams, Chris Jia and Thomas Duncan were single winners.
Cardinal Hill’s last championship was in 2009 with a 5-0 mark in Division 5.
In its 241.5-178.5 win over Orange Hunt on July 16, double winners for the Cardinals were Anika Patel, Emmett Sanderson, Eryn Cox, Patrick Manley, Max Hollis, Courtney Watts, Emma Watts, Eric Chen and Maggie Shi. Caden Green,
Lauren Olsen, Megan Dean, Fiona Antoniuk, McKenna Green, E.G. Cate, Mishi Roper and Peter Francese were single winners.
Lakevale last won a division in 2016, going 5-0 in Division 5.
The Dolphins’ double winners in a 237-183 road win over Dominion Hills on July 16 were James Bechtle, Owen Dyson, Olivia Goodman, Nathan Kriz, Jack Leis, Megan Mikell, Etta Miller, Ethan Morrow, Olivia Shang and Ryan Versaggi.
Dyson, Mikell and Charlotte Dixon broke team records - Dyson in the 15-18 butterfly (26.84), Mikell in the 15-18 fly (30.87) and Dixon in the 15-18 backstroke (30.66).
Hunter Mill’s previous crown was winning Division 4 in 2013 at 5-0. The Sharks had a strong bounce-back season this summer after finishing 0-5 in the last two campaigns.
In Hunter Mill’s 235-185 win over Sleepy Hollow Bath & Recreation on July 16, double race-winners were Owen Cobb, Sydney DeLacy, Alexandra Dicks, Hunter Guthrie, Sophia MacDonald, Andrew Rose, Alexandra Samsot and Madeline Ulen. Single winners were Elle Caetano, Harper Caetano, Waid Caetano, Benham Cobb, Josephine Hau, Chase Jenks, Adrienne Jenks, Andrew Stephenson and Archie Trudel.
* In NVSL Division 6, the Dunn Loring Dolphins defeated South Run, 229-191, July 16 to finish second with a 4-1 record.
Double winners for Dunn Loring were Elise Esquivel, Samuel Brewer, Charlotte Blank, Lex Brucke and Hazel Gramlich. Single winners were Joel Gramlich, Emma He, Tyler Singmaster, Chloe He, Abby Gavino, Caroline Gleditsch, Ana Falzone, Jeremy Yang, Kelly Tickle, Owen Deitz, Penelope O’Hearn and Zachary Yashar.
* In Division 1 of the NVSL on July 6, the Highlands Whomping Turtles (1-4) downed the Langley Wildthings (0-5), 268-152.
Double race winners for Highlands were Evan Farley, Gabe Hanson, Carter Huey, Jacob Owen, Allyson Swinehart and Mary Mac Tolar. Single winners were John Berik, Audrey Gharakhanian, Lucas Hanson, Daniel Isman, Sydney Levine, Hiroto Matsuki, Bridget Rose, Morris Larkin, Madeline Roche, Merrell Palmer, Olivia Pallister, Madeline Roche, Wyatt Russell, Nora Sause, David Thode, Rio Walther and Luke Zemek.
* In Division 4 action July 16, the Oakton Otters (1-3-1) and Vienna Aquatic Club Gators (0-4-1) tied 210-210.
Double race-winners for Vienna Aquatic were Michael Bagley, Beckett Cummins, Stella Mastroianni, Aidan O’Toole, Annika Rieger and James Rushforth. Single winners were Jace Atkinson, Kate Bagley, Amar Oak, Malachi Paganini, Kian Poorshaghaghi, Ellie Song, Evelyn Uhl and Emma Wainwright.
For Oakton, double winners were Finn Bradley, Cameron Dearman, Ethan Piccolo, Anna Roth and Vivian Warren. Single winners were Jack Hansen, Alex Lee, Catherine Lim, Charlotte Lim, Chelsea McLenahan, Claire Moynihan, Maddie Pfiffer, Laura Roth, Caitlin Walsh and Gracie Whittington.
* As for other local teams, the Kent Gardens Dolphins finished 3-2 in Division 2, the Hamlet Green Feet were 0-5 in Division 2, Vienna Woods was 1-4 in Division 3 and the Great Falls Rapids were 1-4 in Division 9.
Hamlet lost to Fair Oaks, 232-188, July 16. Double race-winners for Hamlet were Bennett Steele, Charlie Palma, Zaidan Ghazal, Erin Kass, Chloe Krumbholz, Katie Burns and Kennedy Masten. Single winners were Connor Phillips, Cameron Kuhn, Morgan Kass, Emma Flickinger, Grace Wegner and Hayley Varacalli.
Vienna Woods lost to Old Keene Mill, 257.5-162.5. Double winners for Vienna Woods were Logan Siegrist, Finn McIntyre, Sophia Brown and Elliott Rowan. Single winners were Pierce Teufel, Jack Peterson, Luke Lauretti, Thomas Carstater, Claire Thompson, Andrew Denman-Grimm (steam record of 29.87 in the breaststroke) and Anabel Huffstutler.
Great Falls won its final meet with a 240-180 win over Highland Park.
Double winners for Great Falls were Lucas Bermudez, Simon Bermudez, Julia Toloczko and Jenna Wang. Single winners were Peter Baird, Benjamin Bertin, Eli Bockman, Isaac Bockman, Scarlet Dastur, Luke Gilbert, Alexander Kroely, Katie Merrill, Kathleen O’Donovan, Kate Reynolds, Katelyn Rolph, Heidi Stoddard and Hannah Trimble. Bermudez set a Rapids team record in the 15-18 boys 50 freestyle with a time of 24.23.
Kent Gardens Kent Gardens defeated Little Rocky Run, 223-197. Sloane Nguyen set a new Kent Gardens records in the freestyle with a time of 15.72 and in the butterfly in 16.88.
Double winners for the team were Sloane, Leo Wu, Caroline King, Aaron Kuang, Emma Bui, Helen Shields and Sophie Fredericks. Single winners were Carter King, Andy Li, Sully Yoo, Alana Campbell, James Bui, Libby Bamberger and Ashok Radcliff.
