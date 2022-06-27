With a trio of June 25 road victories, the Kent Gardens Dolphins and McLean Marlins in Division 2 and Cardinal Hill Cardinals in Division 4 improved to 2-0 in Northern Virginia Swimming League action.
Also winning to move to 2-0 in Division 1 were the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks and Tuckahoe Tigers.
* For Cardinal Hill in its 219-201 victory over Mantua, double race winners were Ziva McHenry, Courtney Watts, Kayden Chen, Mishi Roper, Emmet Sanderson, Emma Watts and Max Hollis. The single winners were Julia Lee, Patrick Manley, Megan Dean, Teagan Hastings, Anika Patel, Eve Henry, Caden Green, Evan Sanderson, Grace Keeler and Maggie Shi.
* Leading Kent Gardens in its 212-208 win over Crosspointe was Sloane Nguyen. She set team records in the freestyle (16.31) and butterfly (17.37).
She was a double race winner along with Declan Nguyen, Caroline King, Anna King, Andy Li and Leo Wu. Single winners were Emma Bui, James Davis, Libby Bamberger, Alexander Cafer, Emma Armanyos, Eile Campbell, Aaron Kuang and Sophie Fredericks.
* McLean downed Fair Oaks, 223-197, with double winners being Henry Weeks, Nathan Lee, Daniel Vladimiroff, Cayden Frantz, Ethan Shin, Natalia Rongione and Victoria Valko. Single winners were Emily Lipsey, Lauren Thomas, Caroline Wager, Janni Weeks, Joey Ferris and Thomas Duncan.
* Chesterbrook routed Donaldson Run, 305.5-114.5, as double winners were Henry Couchara, Lily Wilson, Maddox Cory, Mara Wilson, Manu Maher, Matthew Rose, Andrew Christofferson, Emma Maher and Pranav Budharaju. Single winners were William Talbert, McKenzie Cory, Nico Christofferson, Cate Sheridan, Henry Hesketh, Emma Peterson, Bobby Oremland, Lilah Gallagher, Islay Hamilton, Callie Hamilton, Aidan Soukup, Eva Salgado, Cameron Parkhomenko and Arav Bhargava.
* Tuckhaoe won 274-146 over the Langley Wildthings.
Tuckahoe’s double winners were Harper Bassler, Vittoria Passos-Androvic, Daniel Klett, Grant Nielsen, Meghan Coughlin, Lucas Lopez, Hunter Zipperer and Nolan Dunkel. The single Tuckahoe winners were Nathan Brown, Andrew Pelaez, Tenley Bretzfield, Olivia Cho, T.J. Zochowski, Isabella Cota-Robles, Esme Haggard and Kyle Koay.
For Langley (0-2), Tessa Jones set a team record in the 15-18 girls backstroke in 30.39. The girls 15-18 medley relay set a team record of 2:06.64 by Jones, Kira Thornton, Marina Watson and Liliana Schone.
The boys 15-18 medley relay set a mark in 1:55.43. Swimmers were Christopher Bunn, Evan Poulos, Ryan Dix and Daniel Coughlin. The boys freestyle mixed-age relay of Henry Rossman, Felix Yu, Luca Sanchez and Daniel Coughlin set a mark in 1:56.39.
There were 61 personal best times for Langley, not including relays.
* In a Division 4 meet, the Oakton Otters (0-2) lost to Lee Graham, 226-194.
Double winners in the meet for Oakton were Finn Bradley, Grey Brower, Anna Roth, Laura Roth, Charlotte Lim and Beau Souders. Oakton’s single winners were Andrew Garver, Jack Hansen, Chelesa McLenahan and Vivian Warren.
* The Highlands Whomping Turtles (0-2) lost to the Overlee Flying Fish, 226-194. For Highlands, double winners were Evan Farley, Gabe Hanson, Mary Mac Tolar, Kate Taylor and Gus Tierney. Single winners were Audrey Gharakhanian, Lucas Hanson, Carter Huey, Hiroto Matsuki, Charlie Scogna, Madeline Roche, Ella Smith and Luke Zemek.
* Vienna Woods (0-2) lost to High Point, 218-201, in Division 3 action.
Double winners for Vienna Woods were Andrew Denman-Grimm, Hanna Cline, Claire Thompson and Anabel Huffstutler. Single winners were Fisher Sorrell, Logan Siegrist, Tyler Johnson, Gabriel Nguyen, Alexa Morgan, Catherine Navarro, Sophia Steiling, Lillian Morschauser and Elliot Rowan.
* The Vienna Aquatic Club Gators (0-2) lost to Orange Hunt, 246-174, in a Division 4 meet.
Double winners for the Gators were Kate Bagley, Robert Eachus and Evelyn Uhl. Single winners were Corinne Bendza, Celia Bredehoeft, Beckett Cummins, Charis Paganini, Annika Rieger, Ellie Song, Andrew Sullo and Emma Wainwright.
* The Hamlet Green Feet (0-2) lost to Little Rocky Run, 222-198, in Division 2 action.
Double winners for Hamlet were Isaiah Collazzo, Kennedy Masten, Bennett Steele, Luke Chang, Charlie Palm and Anoushka Sarathy. The single winners were Ben Phillips, Chloe Krumbholz, Cameron Kuhn, Erin Kass, Morgan Kass, Emma Flickinger, Vivian Steele and Miraya Sarathy.
* The Shouse Village Sharks (0-2) lost to Holmes Run Acres, 212-205, in Division 13.
For Shouse, Max Thompson set two new NVSL yards records in the 11-12 boys backstroke (28.04) and butterfly (26.17). Double race winners for the Sharks were Katelyn Armstrong, Edward Coleman, Evie Coleman, Amelia Erwin, Marius Franklin, Declan Redfern and Thompson. Single winners were Kyle Armstrong, Emha Franklin, Emma Judkins, Ben Phillips and Teresa Yoshihara.
* The Hunter Mill Sharks (1-1) defeated Cottontail, 223-196, in a Division 8 meet. Leading Hunter Mill were double winners Benham Cobb, Sydney DeLacy, Alexandra Dicks, Hunter Guthrie, Regan Hau, Adrienne Jenks, Elyse Rosade, Andrew Rose and Madeline Ulen. Single winners were Skylar DeLacy, Chase Jenks, Abigail Roth and Julia Tysse.
* In other meets, the Dunn Loring Dolphins (2-0) defeated Lakeview, 267-153, in Division 7 and in Division 9 Great Falls (0-2) lost to Poplar Heights, 231-189.
For Dunn Loring, double winners were Emma He, Joel Gramlich, Charlotte Blank and Ana Falzone. Single winners were Morgan Gary, Tyler Singmaster, Ben Woltman, Will Kindelan, Ryan Martonik, Elise Esquivel, Ben Brewer, Kelly Tickle, Sam Brewer, Abby Gavino, Roman Gorkowski, Kate McDermott, Lex Brucker, Hazel Gramlich, Timothy Tu and Zachary Yashar.
For Great Falls, double winners were Lucas Bermudez, Simon Bermudez, Luke Gilbert and Katelyn Rolph. Single winners were Benjamin Bertin, Eli Bockman, Katie Merrill, Kate Reynolds, Evelyn Sanders, Will Sandstrom, Leo Song, Hailey Walkenhorst, Jenna Wang and Ari Wiley-Jimenez.
