Chandler Zavala and the Carolina Panthers shared a mutual interest. They wanted to team up together.
Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Zavala’s pre-draft visit with the organization went well. Fitterer also said Zavala texted him on the second day of the draft to check in.
It was no surprise, then, that the Panthers selected Zavala in the fourth round.
“He's physical. He's smart. He's tough. He's everything that we want on the offensive line,” Fitterer said. “He's a guy that everybody wanted here.”
Carolina offensive line coach James Campen led the way as Zavala’s biggest fan. Fitterer said Campen had the best reaction or anyone on staff when it came to any of the Panthers’ five picks.
“I'd love to play poker with [Campen],” Fitterer said. “He can't hide his emotions. I think he was really excited to get (Chandler) Zavala.”
Zavala looks forward to learning from Campen.
“He is a really great coach. Great man. And he is going to get the best out of you, and he wants the best for you and the team and the organization,” said Zavala, who will wear No. 62 for Carolina.
Zavala, a first-team, all-ACC left guard for North Carolina State in 2022, is expected to bolster a Carolina line that saw both its starting guards last season go down with injuries in the last game of the 2022 regular-season.
Zavala will also be reunited with former N.C. State teammate Iken Ekwonu. Ekwonu, Carolina's starting left tackle, was the Panthers' first-round pick in 2022.
“We need to find somebody to come in there and compete and find the right mix in the interior,” said Panthers’ head coach Frank Reich.
Most NFL Draft analysts projected Zavala as a third-round pick after he rose up draft boards following an impressive pro day.
“When we took him, guys from across the league were like, wow, like that's a great pick,” Fitterer said “You could tell he was someone everyone's trying to keep under the radar, but he was a guy people knew about.”
Zavala is older than the typical draft pick. The 24-year-old spent six years in college, first at Division II Fairmont State (WV) and then at N.C. State. He received an extra year due to the pandemic as well as receiving a medical hardship.
“There's guys on the board that were older than some of the guys we had on our team right now,” Fitterer said. “So it's unique. There's two ways to look at it. Their bodies have had a chance to mature. Maybe they had more reps in college because they get that extra year. I think it's just kind of one of those unique years that way. I see it correcting over the next couple of years. But yeah, it was wild, you're like this guy is 24, this guy is 25? We ran into that a few times.”
BULKING UP
To add weight to his frame freshman season at Fairmont State, Zavala said his father Demetrio sent him 25 pounds of prime rib to eat. Demetrio is a chef and two-time champion on the reality television show “Chopped.”
Zavala, who arrived in college at 260 pounds, gained 40 more after eating four meals a day courtesy of his father's present.
"It was prime rib cut, so you can break a prime rib, and you get rib eyes out of it and everything," Zavala said. "So I just cut all the fat down, trimmed it down, and just made my own cuts and put them in the freezer for like days and weeks."
Zavala said his dad took the day off from cooking Saturday.
"We just brought in just some tacos in for [Saturday]," Zavala said. "He cooked [Friday] and other days so gave the old man a break."
