Before he became one of the top prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft, Zavala excelled in basketball.

He started playing the sport at the end of fifth grade at Francis Hammond Middle School in Alexandria because of his height. He continued to play it in sixth and seventh grades at Saunders Middle School when he and his family moved to Prince William County.

Zavala was good enough to make the varsity basketball team as a freshman and sophomore at Forest Park High School. But injuries sidelined him for both seasons. Mark Mallisham, Zavala’s head coach freshman season, said a back injury kept Zavala out of the lineup.

One NFL team goes extra mile on Forest Park graduate Chandler Zavala In January, Dan Bruton received an unexpected visitor at Gainesville High School. A scout from an NFL team wanted to talk to him about Chandle…

During his sophomore season, Zavala played in both of the Bruins’ scrimmages and at least the first regular-season game, said head coach Mak Dogbatse. But a nagging ankle injury limited him from playing more.

Mallisham and Dogbatse both had big plans for Zavala if he remained healthy. Besides his size, Zavala, who was listed at 6-4, 260 pounds on Forest Park’s roster his sophomore season, had good hands, moved well and could shoot.

“Anytime he played basketball, he was one of the best players on the court,” Dogbatse said.

Both coaches said Zavala remained a part of the team both seasons. He came to practice and attended games.

“He was a good kid and really supported his teammates,” Dogbatse said.

Zavala switched from basketball to football his junior year when Bruton saw him one day in the gym sophomore year and asked him to think about football.

“He really enjoyed basketball and didn’t really think about football until [Bruton] approached him to try out,” said Zavala’s mother, Brandi Bush.

Dogbatse said Zavala didn’t try out for basketball his junior year because of injuries.

“The doctor said the pounding on the court was not good for his foot,” Dogbatse said.

Zavala went on to become a starting right tackle for the Bruins his senior season. He then signed with Division II Fairmont State before transferring to N.C. State and earning first-team, all-ACC honors in 2022 at left guard and drawing the attention of NFL teams.

“It seems like he did well,” Mallisham said. “I hope he makes it.”